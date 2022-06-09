ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Egg Drop Soup With Instant Noodles, Spinach And Scallions Makes A Great Quick Dinner

By Kathleen St. John
 4 days ago

Instant noodle soups get a bad rap. The idea of having a packet of ramen noodles for dinner recalls glum days of pinching pennies — or snarfing it down because it’s all you could afford.

But if you’re still holding on to those impressions, it’s time to explore the subtle art of doctoring up your noodles. This recipe for egg drop soup is so easy (and cheap!) it will have you rethinking your next carryout order.

Shared by Eating Well, the recipe relies on instant noodles for a quick dinner, with a couple of grocery staples thrown in to zhuzh it up.

Eating Well suggests starting with Thai Kitchen’s instant garlic and vegetable rice noodle soup — but you can use any flavor you wish. (At my house, we use Paldo brand spicy ramen noodles, from Korea.)

Prepare the soup according to the instructions, but keep track of that seasoning packet. Instant soup mixes tend to contain a lot of sodium, so if you’re watching your salt, Eating Well recommends using a mix with less than 600 mg sodium per serving. (This recipe also omits the small packet of oil that comes with the Thai Kitchen soup.)

While the noodles are boiling, crack an egg into a separate bowl and whisk. Slice up a scallion. Once the noodles finish, turn the heat down to a simmer.

Pour the egg into the soup while stirring constantly. Be sure to add the egg slowly and not all at once. This will create those delicate threads you’re used to seeing in egg drop soup.

Now the fun part: Spinach! (I am serious.) Grab a fistful and fold it into the simmering soup. It will wilt into the noodles in less than a minute.

Finally, pour the soup into a bowl and sprinkle the scallion over the top. Ta-da! You get richness and protein from the egg, fresh flavors from the greens and garlicky rice noodles — in less time than it takes for a delivery!

Find the full recipe here, and enjoy!

#Noodle Soup#Instant Noodles#Instant Soup#Soups#Food Drink#Great Quick Dinner#Thai Kitchen
