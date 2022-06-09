The Top 5 Most Popular bars and breweries in Washington

Let's be honest, words are hard. You might say them all the time and reading them is no problem but when it comes to how to spell the word when it's your turn to write it down, you start thinking of where the C and the S go in words like exercise or spelling restaurant where you have to say, in your head, REST - AU - RANT or words like tomorrow where you have to remember that, although all the Os have different sounds it's only Os and no other vowels. Or harking back to those old phrases like I before E except after C. Google Trends recently released stats on what words are hardest to spell in each state. These are the words that most have googled how to spell. Fortunately, Google is smart enough so if you misspell it it knows what you were trying to look for, for the most part.

WASHINGTON STATE ・ 8 DAYS AGO