ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, MD

Grimy Water, Floating Trash, And A Squirrel Named Chuck: Halsey Fans Described The Concert Flood That Devolved Into Chaos

By Julia Reinstein
BuzzFeed News
BuzzFeed News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3HsJAC_0g5wCWDN00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=215U31_0g5wCWDN00
Gabby Frost, Anna Johns

It had looked like clear skies earlier Wednesday, a perfect day for an outdoor concert. Halsey had been scheduled to perform at Merriweather Post Pavilion, a large outdoor venue in Columbia, Maryland.

Instead, unexpected torrential downpours flooded the partially covered amphitheater, leaving fans wading through filthy, ankle-deep water until the show was finally canceled.

Halsey never wound up taking the stage, and later said in a tweet they were "heartbroken and panicked" by the ordeal but called off the performance over safety concerns.

Photos and videos of the chaotic scene have flooded (lol, sorry) social media, with attendees sharing their tales of how it devolved into such a mess.

"Water came rushing through the amphitheater," Staci Downing, 26, told BuzzFeed News. "Water bottles, beer bottles, chicken tenders, you name it, came flooding down the steps into the pit."

The first opener's set was cut short due to the storm, but venue staff reassured the crowd that the concert would continue. Meanwhile, people's phones were lighting up with emergency alerts warning of flash floods and thunderstorms.

Shortly before 9 p.m., many received tornado warning alerts. Still, the event was not called off, and staff directed attendees to take shelter, either by staying in the venue or going to their cars or a bathroom.

"Then the flooding started," Anna Johns, 26, told BuzzFeed News. "At first I heard people screaming, and turned around to see what was pretty much a waterfall cascading onto the seating area of the pavilion — just like a constant stream of water."

Halsey’s team went all out with the special effects for this tour

@Th3yCallMeSTACI 01:18 AM - 09 Jun 2022

Water poured in through the roof, flooding the general admission pit and leaving fans standing in dirty, trash-filled pools. Even those higher up, in the seated area, couldn't avoid getting soaked. "If I wouldn’t have picked up my feet to stand on my chair and on the railing, there probably would have been water up to my ankles," said another attendee, Ben Kelkis.

One viral video showed a rain-drenched squirrel scampering across the stage before a man punted it off and into the water.

"It's a squirrel!!! It's a squirrel!" one attendee can be heard yelling in the video. "His name is Chuck — we're naming the squirrel Chuck."

There’s no way this halsey Maryland show is real like WHAT

@ammamariee 01:10 AM - 09 Jun 2022

Finally, around 10 p.m., a staff member announced that the show was being called off. "Everyone started immediately booing the person onstage and a majority of people left," Gabby Frost said.

In a statement posted to Twitter , the venue said the storm had "struck more intensely and lasted longer than anticipated."

"It was everyone's sincere hope that the show would go on, but ultimately the decision was made to cancel the show," it said.

Halsey expressed disappointment "with the way the venue handled everything" and said in a tweet that a rescheduled show would be held elsewhere.

More on this

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Singer Halsey addresses outraged fans who were left drenched and trapped in flooded concert venue for hours as the star was forced to cancel her show in Maryland

Halsey addressed outraged concertgoers who were barred from leaving a flooded venue on Wednesday night. 'I made that decision to keep you guys safe, personally. I made that decision,' the 27-year-old singer said, 'We had to keep everyone here because it's what the police told us to do.'. The concert...
COLUMBIA, MD
Page Six

Halsey cancels Maryland show as storm and rodents flood venue, drench fans

Halsey was forced to abruptly cancel their Maryland concert Wednesday night after a storm flooded the venue and drenched fans. Heartbroken concertgoers waited for the singer to show up at the Merriweather Post Pavilion in Columbia after the show was initially delayed when the National Weather Service issued tornado and flood warnings at around 8 p.m. As fans patiently waited for Halsey, 27, to start after being told the concert would resume, the gig ended up being canceled at 10 p.m. — three hours after its planned start time. The pop star tweeted moments after the cancellation, “Right now I’m heartbroken and panicked...
COLUMBIA, MD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
Local
Maryland Entertainment
State
Maryland State
Columbia, MD
Entertainment
City
Columbia, MD
Elle

Kourtney Kardashian Wears Blazer With No Shirt For Dinner With Travis Barker and Kids

On Saturday, June 4, Kourtney Kardashian stepped out with her new husband Travis Barker and their blended family for dinner at Nobu and she was dressed to impress. All in black, Kourtney was wearing a large blazer that buttoned over her semi-sheer bralette and a short skirt that was just visible through the buttoned lapels. She accessorized with a small black purse and a pair of sandal heels.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Amber Heard
Person
Halsey
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Into The Water#Squirrel#Deep Water#Halsey Fans Described
Daily Mail

EXCLUSIVE: 'Every man in the restaurant got up and surrounded us': Seattle woman corroborates mounting claims against infamous Mykonos restaurant accused of preying on female tourists after her party was forced to pay $1,640 for two dishes, salad and bread

A Seattle woman has come forward to corroborate claims against a Mykonos restaurant owner and his allegedly aggressive and borderline predatory tactics against tourists visiting the Greek island. Cheryl Lamphere, 43, told DailyMail.com that her group of friends were misled, intimidated and scammed into paying $1,640 for food that did...
SEATTLE, WA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Celebrities
thebrag.com

Internet trolls Chick-fil-A during Pride month

The internet is roasting Chick-fil-A for the start of Pride month as the company’s official Twitter account tries to avoid taking a stance. The Chick-fil-A Twitter account recently tweeted what they thought was a safe tweet but the rest of Twitter wasn’t having the company’s tactical maneuver of avoiding taking a stance. Chick-fil-a’s original tweet was sterile and inoffensive in the worst way and served as fish chow for the circling sharks.
FOOD & DRINKS
Whiskey Riff

Trail Cam Captures Bear’s Brutal Attack On Wolf Den Full Of Young Pups

We’ve said it time and time again here… nature is not for the faint of heart. As much some folks raise ethical concerns about hunting and trapping animals, the truth is that dying in the wild has the potential to be much more brutal. Conservation and habitat measures aside, taking a bullet to the heart is a much quicker death than being chewed to pieces by a large predator. These zoologists studying denning wolves witnessed that first hand. While studding […] The post Trail Cam Captures Bear’s Brutal Attack On Wolf Den Full Of Young Pups first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
ANIMALS
Daily Mail

For better... or for worse! Husbands share snaps of their wives' hilariously frustrating antics - from haphazard sunscreen application to dropping the dinner on the floor

Husbands have shared photographs of the moments their wives left them crying out in frustration. Social media users around the world shared snaps of the 'what were they thinking?' moments, including one woman who stuck her foot through drywall. One husband showed off his horrific sunburn after his wife applied...
BEAUTY & FASHION
BuzzFeed News

BuzzFeed News

8K+
Followers
763
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

We cover what you care about, break big stories that hold major institutions accountable for their actions, and expose injustices that change people's lives.

 https://www.buzzfeednews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy