Chicago First Alert Weather: High clouds increase Thursday night

By Mary Kay Kleist
CBS Chicago
 4 days ago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- It will be fair and quiet through the night Thursday with high clouds increasing.

The low is 58.

Passing showers are possible Friday, especially later in the day. The high is 72.

Another disturbance this is coming weekend will bring scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms Saturday night, with showers tapering off Sunday morning.

It will be mostly cloudy Sunday after the leftover morning showers move on.

The high for Saturday is 77, Sunday 78.

