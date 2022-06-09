Greensboro History Museum Hosts Pedals and Politics Bike Tour June 18

The Greensboro History Museum and community partner Bicycling in Greensboro, will offer a free, family-friendly guided bicycle tour highlighting some of East Greensboro’s political pioneers at 12 pm, Saturday, June 18 leaving from the museum, 130 Summit Ave. Discover people and places that helped reshape what democracy looked like in Greensboro.

Learn about Zoe P. Barbee, the first woman elected as a Guilford County commissioner, Greensboro’s first Black Councilperson, Dr. William Hampton and Justice Henry Fry. The tour honors the Juneteenth holiday and coincides with the museum’s new exhibition, NC Democracy: Eleven Elections. The exhibition explores choices and change over 11 elections between 1776 and 2010. Visitors can encounter objects, images and expert takes illustrating the twists and turns of who could participate, how voters cast their ballots, and what influenced decisions that continue to shape what democracy means today.

Check-in for the ride starts at 12 pm and the five-mile tour departs at 12:30 pm. Participants can expect to return to the Museum by 2 pm. Registration is required through Bicycling in Greensboro at this link. Bring your own bike and helmets are required. A number of free or discounted Blue Duck bikes will be available by emailing Nicole Lindahl.

More activities take place after the ride, as Greensboro History Museum, Greensboro Parks & Recreation and Greensboro Public Libraries celebrate Juneteenth 2022 from 2 to 4 pm in and around the museum with free activities, crafts, giveaways, blacksmithing demonstrations, book recommendations, and much more.