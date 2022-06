Time to stock up on fresh veggies, fruits, and more bountiful delights in the region! It's definitely Farmer's Market season in the Yakima Valley and Central Washington. Sure, you can travel over the Cascade Mountain pass and make a stop over to Pike Place Market and replenish your stash of fresh fruits, vegetables, flower, pepper jellies and more, but why spend over $5 a gallon for gas when you could just stick around the Central Washington region and hit up one of our unique and charming area farmer's markets?

YAKIMA, WA ・ 4 DAYS AGO