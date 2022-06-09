ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Westminster, CA

Westminster Crossing Guard Killed in Crash

By City News Service
 4 days ago
WESTMINSTER (CNS) - Westminster police asked Thursday for witnesses to a fatal crash that killed a longtime crossing guard in the city to step forward to help establish a cause for the collision.

The crash occurred about 5:35 a.m. Tuesday in the 14500 block of Goldenwest Street, according to Westminster police Cmdr. Kevin MacCormick.

Robert Polino Avila, 77, of Westminster, was behind the wheel of one of the vehicles that collided and was pronounced dead at the scene, MacCormick said. He was a longtime resident of the city and had worked as a crossing guard for the city for the past dozen years, but was not on the job at the time, the commander added.

The passenger in Avila's car and the driver of the other car involved in the crash were taken to UC Irvine Medical Center to be treated for unknown injuries, MacCormick said.

Anyone who may have seen the crash was asked to call Sgt. Anil Adam at 714-548-3770.

