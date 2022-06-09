Report: Jules Kounde, Presnel Kimpembe, Matthijs De Ligt Join Chelsea's Defensive Shortlist

The departures of Antonio Rudiger and Andreas Christiensen mean Thomas Tuchel will need some serious backing this summer to strengthen his defence and the Blues boss has targeted three big names.

The departures of Antonio Rudiger and Andreas Christiensen mean Thomas Tuchel will need some serious backing this summer to strengthen his defence and the Blues boss has targeted three big names.

According to Christian Falk , a reliable journalist, Chelsea have shortlisted Seville's Jules Kounde, Paris-Saint-German’s Presnel Kimpembe, and Juventus’ Matthijs de Ligt.

Jules Kounde

Seville centre back Jules Kounde has been the talk of the town at Chelsea over the past year due to being continuously linked with the club.

The 23-year-old has played 133 times for the Spanish giants scoring 9 goals and claiming 3 assists while playing a key factor in the 2019/20 squad which lifted the UEFA Europa League Trophy.

Photo by Antonio Pozo / PRESSINPHOTO

It’s understood that the Frenchman’s release clause stands at £68M with Chelsea set to pay £55M for his signature.

Fabrizio Romano , transfer specialist, confirmed Chelsea’s interest in the player.

“Jules Kounde deal, still priority for Chelsea. Tuchel wants him.”

"Talks are well advanced on player side, while Sevilla are still waiting to receive the opening bid for the French centre-back.

"Price tag will be around €65m [£55m], less than €80m [£68m] release clause."

Presnel Kimbembe

The PSG centre back has two years remaining on his current deal with the French champions and it’s unclear whether they would be willing to let the Frenchman exit this summer.

After spending his childhood in the PSG youth team, the 26-year-old broke into the first team in 2015 and quickly established himself as one of the best prospects in world football.

IMAGO / PanoramiC

Kimpembe has featured 221 times for the French giants and has collected quite the display of silverware.

Career Achievements

6X Ligue 1

5X French Cup

5X French Supercup

4X French League Cup

1X UEFA Nations League

1X World Cup

When discussing his career with French radio network RMC Sport , Kimpembe affirmed his love for PSG and gave very little detail as to what’s next for his career.

“Everyone knows the love I have for Paris Saint-Germain – it’s reciprocal. I’ll be 27 in August, it’s a key moment in my career. I’m waiting to meet with the new management with regard to the club’s project. We’ll have to speak very soon.”

Matthijs de Ligt

In July 2019, De Ligt departed Ajax for Serie A giants Juventus for a staggering fee of €75M on a five-year deal.

In his short career at Juventus so far, the 22-year-old has featured 117 times and has helped them to the Serie A title, Italian Cup and Italian Supercup.

IMAGO / Nicolo Campo

When speaking on international duty, De Ligt criticised the project in Turin and spoke about his career.

“There are ongoing conversations between me and Juventus. Right now I am focused on how I perform on the pitch, once the right moment arrives I will decide to extend or to look further."

"I look at the sporting project. Ending fourth in a row for two years in a row is not good enough, Juventus knows this too.”

Talk Sport’s Alex Crook has claimed that sources in Italy are suggesting that Chelsea are interested in the youngster.

If Chelsea are to secure the signature of De Ligt, they would have to meet his £120M release clause set in his contract with Juventus which expires in 2024.

