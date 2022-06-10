ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Grammys add new categories including best video game score

By Don EMMERT
AFP
AFP
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4UO8dv_0g5w1UEP00
The Grammy Awards will feature some new categories in 2023 /AFP/File

The 2023 Grammy Awards will feature new honors including for the year's best video game soundtrack and Songwriter of the Year, the Recording Academy said Thursday.

In the year's most significant change, the Songwriter of the Year prize will not be open to performing or producing artists, but rather focus on working songwriters who often receive little recognition for their contributions, and have lobbied for years for such a tweak to the prestigious music awards.

Artists will also be able to submit their work for Best Alternative Music Performance, Best Americana Performance and Best Spoken Word Poetry Album, a field that will now be separate from the always eccentric audiobook category.

The Recording Academy will also give out a special merit award, chosen by a designated committee, for Best Song For Social Change, which seeks to celebrate tracks that "contain lyrical content that addresses a timely social issue and promotes understanding, peacebuilding and empathy."

The changes follow several years of Grammy category reworks as the academy attempts to quell criticism that its award picks are not inclusive and don't reflect evolutions in the music industry.

"We're so excited to honor these diverse communities of music creators through the newly established awards and amendments, and to continue cultivating an environment that inspires change, progress and collaboration," said Harvey Mason Jr., the academy's CEO, in a statement.

In 2020, the Los Angeles-based institution made a number of category name swaps, including changing the controversial "urban contemporary" to "progressive R&B."

The move came amid growing concern in the music industry that "urban" was far too general to encompass the genres including hip-hop and R&B that it came to describe, and belittled the innovations of Black musicians.

Comments / 0

Related
Rolling Stone

Songwriters Get Their Due with New Award at the Grammys

Click here to read the full article. For the first time in its six-decade history, the Grammys are adding an award to specifically honor the most prolific songwriters in the music industry. Part of a set of wider updates and rule changes the Recording Academy announced Thursday morning, the new award — Songwriter of the Year, Non-Classical — will be the most direct Grammy honor songwriters have ever earned during the annual award ceremony. Intended to celebrate solely the songwriter and the songs they wrote rather than performed, nominations will include five songs the songwriter didn’t record themselves. “My background is as...
MUSIC
Deadline

Grammy Awards Will Add New Songwriter Of The Year Category For 2023 Ceremony

Click here to read the full article. The struggling Grammy Awards are attempting yet another revamp of their awards schedule to achieve better balance. Battling low ratings, a pandemic-induced industry downturn, and recovering from executive turmoil, the Grammys are now turning toward a natural constituency: songwriters, instituting a Songwriter of the Year (non-classical) award. It will be given to a single songwriter or songwriting team for a given body of work. The move reflects the growing influence of the songwriters lobby, who have been asking for more recognition from the Recording Academy. In 2021, a Songwriters and Composers Wing was created. The...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Grammy Awards#Music Industry#Music Performance#Alternative Music#Poetry#The Recording Academy#Best Song For
Kerrang

Demi Lovato announces hellish new rock album HOLY FVCK

The time is nigh: Demi Lovato is ready to kickstart their new image and creative direction, and we’re eager to see what the former Disney pop-rocker has in store. You might be surprised by the 29-year-old’s sudden attention to emo, but the grittier scene is something Demi has dabbled in previously as a teen. And now, years later, the artist is reviving their past sound ahead of eighth studio album HOLY FVCK, which is set to have 16 tracks, according to a press release.
CELEBRITIES
NME

‘Melodrama’ at five: how Lorde’s cinematic pop opus inspired a new generation of artists

‘Melodrama’ was the sound of a young woman about to go out into a world that kept pulling itself from under her feet. Released five years ago this week (June 16), the second album from Lorde, born Ella Yelich-O’Connor, spoke to feelings beyond what a single person could bear: navigating your first real, unexpected breakup while juggling what it’s like to feel free, determined, and confused at the same time.
MUSIC
Billboard

Elton John & Dua Lipa’s ‘Cold Heart’ Hits New Milestone Atop Hot Dance/Electronic Songs Chart

Elton John and Dua Lipa‘s “Cold Heart (PNAU Remix)” earns a 34th week at No. 1 on Billboard’s multi-metric Hot Dance/Electronic Songs chart (dated June 11). With its latest week on top, it passes Zedd, Maren Morris and Grey’s “The Middle” (33 weeks at No. 1, 2018) for the second-most time spent at No. 1 since the chart began in January 2013. Only Marshmello and Bastille’s “Happier” has led longer: for 69 weeks in 2018-20.
THEATER & DANCE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Grammys
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Grammy
Pitchfork

BTS Release New Anthology Album Proof: Listen

BTS have shared the anthology album Proof. The 35-track release includes hits, unreleased songs, demos, and more. They’ve also issued an official music video for the song “Yet To Come (The Most Beautiful Moment).” Check it all out below. In 2020, BTS released both Map of the...
THEATER & DANCE
Rolling Stone

Halsey Shares How She and Partner Alev Aydin ‘Fell in Love’ in ‘So Good’ Video

Click here to read the full article. After a long wait — and plenty of drama — Halsey has released her newest single, “So Good.” And accompanying it, is a cinematic music video directed by her partner Alev Aydin that highlights the couple’s love story. The new track features the atmospheric rock-tinge that colored her latest album, If I Can’t Have Love, I Want Power, as she sings about a lost love that later returns. “Do I think about the one that got away/I know his name, I think about him every day,” she sings. “When you left, I thought you...
CELEBRITIES
NME

BTS’ Jungkook shares heartfelt new song ‘My You’

BTS’ Jungkook has shared a heartfelt new song called ‘My You’ as part of the band’s “festa” celebrations – scroll down the page to watch the video for it now. Around June 13 each year, the Korean group mark their anniversary with “festa” content, including new music, photos and videos.
MUSIC
American Songwriter

Halsey Releases New Single “So Good”

Multi-platinum artist Halsey shared a new single, “So Good” and an accompanying music video today (June 10). The song was produced by Tobias Karlsson and Max Martin and highlights the sometimes roundabout paths of love. Halsey has a number of tour dates slated this summer, beginning Saturday, June...
AUBURN, WA
NME

J-Hope says BTS were “on the brink of mental exhaustion” before Grammys 2022 performance

J-Hope of BTS recently opened up about the group’s state of mind while preparing for their Grammys 2022 performance in April. In a new interview with Weverse Magazine, the rapper and main dancer discussed BTS’ “whirlwind” performance of their 2021 hit ‘Butter’ at the Grammys. Both J-Hope and vocalist Jungkook had tested positive for COVID-19 in the week prior to the show, leaving the boyband barely any time to rehearse together.
CELEBRITIES
POPSUGAR

BTS Breaks Down 9 Years of Resilience in Their New Song "Run BTS"

BTS's "Proof" anthology album is finally here, having hit shelves and streaming platforms on June 10. The three-disc album is comprised of 48 tracks spanning BTS's epic nine-year career. While the release doesn't include as much new material as fans have grown accustomed to with most new BTS albums, the release's paired-down offering of three original songs has allowed fans to dig deeper into the lyrics than ever before. So, in between streaming the lead single "Yet to Come" on loop, the group's devoted ARMY is analyzing "Run BTS" and "For Youth" as well.
MUSIC
NME

Chung Ha to reportedly release her second full-length album next month

Chung Ha will reportedly be making her long-awaited comeback with new music next month. Yesterday (June 9), South Korean news outlet The Korea Herald reported on that the K-pop idol is currently gearing up to return with her second full-length album in July. Chosun Biz added in a separate report that the singer is also “in the final stages” of preparations of her album.
CELEBRITIES
AFP

AFP

65K+
Followers
29K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT

News with a global, human perspective.

 http://www.afpforum.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy