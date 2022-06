What are the most challenging and rewarding aspects of your job and why?. State Bank of Cross Plains is a company that has seen significant growth since I started with them in 2015, growing from a total assets amount of $770 million in 2015 to more than double that at the end of 2021, with $1.675 billion of total assets. We will be growing significantly in the next year with the recent announcement of our merger with Monona Bank. The growth of the bank has continued to provide new challenges and allowed me the opportunity to take on these challenges and advance my career with the company. I am fortunate to work with an amazing accounting team that is always striving to gain efficiencies. While we have doubled in size since the time I started, we have been able to adapt and change and keep our accounting team the same size.

CROSS PLAINS, WI ・ 4 HOURS AGO