In the early months of the COVID-19 pandemic, researchers, clinicians, businesspeople and everyday men and women spun out new ways to deal with the coronavirus. The result was a host of innovations, including new designs for masks and face shields, intubation shields for COVID patients, ultraviolet disinfection methods for protective gear and 3D-printed nasal swabs. Along with those came a flurry of new tests for the virus, some treatments and highly effective vaccines brought to market in record time.

OMAHA, NE ・ 1 DAY AGO