It's pretty crazy to think that it's been three years already! But it really was 2019 when the iconic Miss Montana took to the skies to honor the 75th anniversary of the Battle of Normandy. The task of taking a war plane from the 1940s and making the journey from Missoula was quite the undertaking when you consider Miss Montana hadn't been flown in almost 20 years as she sat in a museum after being retired. A new film tells the story of how the old C-47 plane made national news as it was refurbished and eventually took to the skies once again to honor its history.

MISSOULA, MT ・ 3 DAYS AGO