ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elizabethtown, PA

Two People Rescued From Chocolate Vat At M&Ms Factory: Authorities

By Jillian Pikora
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3j2sxl_0g5vr0lU00
An M&Ms Instagram post and the Factory in Elizabethtown. Photo Credit: Instagram/M&Ms @mnmschocolate (overlay)/Google Maps (Street View)

Two people fell into a vat of chocolate at the M&M/Mars factory, authorities say.

The pair fell into the chocolate at the Elizabethtown factory located in the 200 block of Brown Street at 1:51 p.m. on Thursday, June 8, according to Lancaster County Wide Communications.

They people were not believed to be at risk of drowning as they can stand up in the vat and the chocolate is only waist deep, according to LCWC.

Elizabethtown firefighters were called to the scene for the rescue mission and are believed to have drilled a hole in the bottom of the vat to free the trapped pair, according to emergency scanners.

Both people were rescued and taken to local hospitals around 3:45 p.m., according to emergency dispatchers.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Voice

PA Dad Of Two Killed In Rollover Crash Into Fire Hydrant, Telephone Pole: Police

A central Pennsylvania dad of two has died just two days before his birthday in a serious crash on Saturday, June 11, authorities say. James Payne, 40, of Harrisburg, was traveling east in the 5400 block of Derry Street when he struck a fire hydrant and then a telephone before his vehicle rolled over onto its roof— trapping him inside, Swatara Township police say.
HARRISBURG, PA
Daily Voice

Responders Rescue Teens From Burning Car Crash In Leesburg

A teenage driver and passengre had to be rescued from a burning car after crashing early Saturday morning, June 11.  Leesburg police say officers are investigating the circumstances around a single-vehicle crash that happened just before 3:30 a.m. on East Market Street near Battlefield Parkway. Whe…
LEESBURG, VA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Accidents
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
Elizabethtown, PA
Crime & Safety
City
Elizabethtown, PA
City
Mars, PA
Daily Voice

Pair Wanted Brutal Attack Of Elderly Beltsville Man Busted In Hotel: PD

Suspects caught on video brutally beating an 80-year-old man in Beltsville have been arrested, authorities say. Julias Wright, 25, of Fort Washington, and Christina Felder, 44, of Beltsville were found in a Howard County hotel room Friday, June 10 after allegedly attacking the elderly victim on the 11300 block of Cherry Hill Road, around 7:30 p.m., Thursday June 2, Prince George's Police say.
BELTSVILLE, MD
Daily Voice

Mom Corrupts Children Convincing Them To Steal Shoes From PA Thrift Store: Police

A central Pennsylvania mother has been arrested for corrupting her own children by having them steal from a local thrift store, police say. Quarryville police have been investigating the theft of shoes by children at the New Hope Community Closet, located at 128 Townsedge Dr. in East Drumore Township, which happened on May 16, according to a release by the department.
QUARRYVILLE, PA
Daily Voice

Victim ID'd In Fatal Head-On Collision In Greenbelt

The victim of a fatal crash over the weekend in Greenbelt has been identified, authorities say. Manuel Juarez, 52, was driving westbound on Greenbelt Road when an eastbound vehicle crossed into his lane striking him head-on near Lakecrest Drive around 7:40 a.m., Friday, June 10, according to Prince George's County Police.
GREENBELT, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vat#Chocolate#M M#Rescue Mission#Accident
Daily Voice

Road Crew Worker Killed In Hit-Run Crash In Washington County: State Police

Police in Maryland are investigating a fatal hit-and-run crash that killed a 34-year-old construction worker who was on the job when he was struck, state officials said. Capitol Heights resident Ever Anibal Aleman Ramos was working on I-70 west near Route 66 in Washington County shortly before 4:20 a.m. on Monday, June 13 when he was struck while working in a construction zone.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, MD
Daily Voice

Three People Injured In Loudoun County Shooting

Authorities say three people were wounded in a shooting this weekend in Loudoun County, deputies said.Reports of shots fired came into the Loudoun County Sheriff's Office around 7:30 on Saturday, July 11, in the area of N. Fillmore Avenue and Fletcher Road in Sterling. Deputies found a woman on the…
LOUDOUN COUNTY, VA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Daily Voice

Family Of Lost Baltimore Boy Found (UPDATE)

Update: The family of the lost boy has been located. Police are asking the public if anyone recognizes a young boy found wandering Baltimore. The boy was walking around the 5600 block of Haddon Avenue, the morning of Monday, June 13, Baltimore Police say. If you know the family of...
BALTIMORE, MD
local21news.com

Motorcyclist killed in single vehicle accident in Lancaster County

Lancaster County, PA — A motorcyclist was killed in a single vehicle accident Saturday night in Lancaster County. The Manor Township Police Department says it happened around 8:30 PM on the 100 block of Penn Street in Washington Boro. Authorities say officers arrived within three minutes and began life...
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
Daily Voice

York County Kidnapper Arrested Police Say

Five days after the Amber Alert for a kidnapped toddler was called off— after the girl was found safe— the woman who abducted her has been captured, police say. Maria McKenzie, 27, of Springettsbury Township, allegedly kidnapped Mya Campbell, 2, of York County, when she stole a car near Royal Farms along Mount Zion Road around 3:30 p.m. on Sunday, June 5, according to police.
YORK COUNTY, PA
Daily Voice

Beloved Grandma Dies Following PA Home Invasion

A beloved 79-year-old grandma died on Wednesday, June 8, 2022, from injuries she sustained during a deadly home invasion on Dec. 22, 2021, according to a release by the York County coroner’s office. Adam Schaffer, 54, had broken into Barbara “Barb” J. (Staub) Laughman’s home that she share with...
YORK COUNTY, PA
Daily Voice

Daily Voice

Westport, CT
291K+
Followers
45K+
Post
88M+
Views
ABOUT

YOUR TOWN. YOUR NEWS. Discover the latest breaking news, best local stories, and happenings in your town. Daily Voice is a hyper-local community news organization covering Fairfield, Hartford, Litchfield, Middlesex, New Haven, New London, Tolland, and Windham Counties in Connecticut; Anne Arundel, Baltimore, Calvert, Carroll, Cecil, Charles, Frederick, Harford, Howard, Montgomery, Prince George's, St. Mary's, and Washington Counties in Maryland; Berkshire, Essex, Franklin, Hampden, Hampshire, Middlesex, Norfolk, Suffolk, and Worcester Counties in Massachusetts; Atlantic, Bergen, Burlington, Camden, Cape May, Cumberland, Essex, Gloucester, Hudson, Hunterdon, Mercer, Middlesex, Monmouth, Morris, Ocean, Passaic, Salem, Somerset, Sussex, Union, and Warren Counties in New Jersey; the Capital District, Columbia, Dutchess, Greene, Nassau, Orange, Putnam, Rockland, Saratoga, Suffolk, Sullivan, Ulster, and Westchester in New York; Adams, Berks, Bucks, Chester, Cumberland, Dauphin, Delaware, Lancaster, Lebanon, Lehigh, Montgomery, Northampton, and York Counties in Pennsylvania; and Alexandria, Arlington, Fairfax, Loudoun, Prince William, and Stafford Counties in Virginia.

 https://dailyvoice.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy