Arizona monsoon: What is a haboob?

Dust storms can be some of the most dramatic weather events we see in the Valley each year. Another word for a dust storm is “haboob,” which is Arabic for the word blown. Haboobs are giant walls of dust created from high winds rushing out of a collapsing...
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Monsoon 2022 looks to be a good one for southern Arizona. The Climate Prediction Center said there is a 30% chance that we will see an above-average rainfall for much of the area. We could also see an earlier start than normal. For more...
FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. — Coconino National Forest officials said Monday the Double Fire burning in northern Arizona has merged with the Haywire Fire burning near Flagstaff. Forest officials said the Double Fire was first reported Sunday afternoon and was expected to eventually combine with the Haywire Fire as both wildfires continue to spread in Coconino County.
There has been one confirmed heat-associated death in Maricopa County as of the beginning of this month. A wildfire sparked just 6 miles north of Flagstaff near Schultz Pass Road and Mt. Elden Road Sunday morning. As of 8 p.m., the fire has burned 4,500 acres. Extreme Heat advisory and...
TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The National Weather Service has issued a Red Flag Warning for most of northern Arizona from Sunday 6/12/2022 at 11 a.m. until Monday 6/13/2022 at 8 p.m. A Red Flag Warning means warm temperatures, very low humidity, and stronger winds are expected to combine to...
PHOENIX — A wildfire burning six miles north of Flagstaff forced evacuations and road closures on Sunday, Arizona Sens. Kyrsten Sinema and Mark Kelly announced a bipartisan proposal agreement on gun safety legislation and the Phoenix Police Department is investigating the death of a 19-year-old man in police custody.
There is good news in the forecast; we have a sign of moisture moving in from the south that will bring a chance of rain on Friday and Saturday. The winds should be lighter as a ridge of high pressure settles in over our state starting on Tuesday. Dangerous winds...
Last week my husband and I enjoyed an Arizona staycation at The Strawberry Inn. We wanted to stay fairly close to home but still far enough away that we could explore some fun places that we have never visited, and of course try some new eateries!. Strawberry is located just...
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Dangerous heat is becoming a more common occurrence around the Valley. Unfortunately, with that comes an increase in the amount of heat-related deaths. There has been one confirmed heat-associated death in Maricopa County as of the beginning of this month. But last year, there were 338 in total, with most of those deaths happening outdoors.
PHOENIX — It's another hot week in the Valley of the Sun!. We will catch a break from the 110s over the next couple of days, though. Highs in Phoenix will hit 105 degrees on Tuesday and 108 on Wednesday as our forecast stays sunny and dry. High pressure...
If you were too busy dabbing, skateboarding, or both, earlier in the year — and missed the chance of "air-guitaring" to System of a Down's "B.Y.O.B." bassline played by Shavo Odadjian at the Footprint Center in Phoenix — it's OK. You may get a second chance on June...
A great DoorDash experience is not just about the food that’s delivered; it’s also about how it arrives, how long it took to get there, and much more. Today, DoorDash unveiled its first annual awards list honoring the top 100 Most Loved All Star Restaurants in the United States for 2022 and the list includes two Arizona restaurants. The restaurant partners on this list are not only good at their craft, they’re also reliable, top-rated by consumers, and exceptional at operations — fewer than 1% of restaurants on DoorDash qualified. From the corner poke shop to the Italian eatery that defines the neighborhood, DoorDash’s 2022 Most Loved All Stars list celebrates the local restaurants that go above and beyond for their customers’ online orders, time and time again.
PHOENIX - Drivers in and around Phoenix saw blowing dust on the afternoon of Saturday, June 11, causing the National Weather Service to warn that if you come across a wall of dust, to pull to the side of the road. A dust advisory for Maricopa County expired at 6:30...
The Ranch Mine has completed a low-slung, minimalist home in Arizona's Paradise Valley, drawing cues from a style of house that was popular in the 1930s. The Phoenix-based studio was commissioned by a family to design a home on a large, irregular lot in Paradise Valley, a town that sits within the metropolitan region of Phoenix.
Fortunately, the area where we live is not a dusty TV drama. Human transplants from the Northwest, Rocky Mountains, and other locations can thrive and enjoy life at locations in the Northern Tucson foothills of the Santa Catalina Mountains. Wildlife and birds soar and thrive in the zones above the desert valleys.
The heat is on! And this time we’re talking about more ways than one. June means our temps will start climbing to 100+ degree days. But if you haven’t heard, on May 18, Mesa enacted Stage One of our Water Shortage Management Plan. While there are currently no mandatory water reductions or restrictions, we are asking customers to take voluntary measures to conserve water in every way they can. Watering your landscape efficiently is one of the best and easiest ways to do so. See our June watering recommendations below.
PHOENIX — The National Weather Service in Phoenix issued a dust advisory for Maricopa County Saturday, which was in effect until 6:30 p.m. The advisory was initially set through 5:30 p.m. and was extended until 6 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. The Service warns of wind gusts and reduced visibilities...
