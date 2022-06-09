ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Dallas woman handcuffed and strapped to a stretcher dies en route to hospital after crying out for her parents

By Bevan Hurley
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2fKmA7_0g5vq5DK00

Warning: Graphic images

The death of a Dallas transgender woman en route to hospital after she was restrained by city police officers is under investigation .

Ladamonyon Dewayne Hall, 47, died on 26 May after being handcuffed and strapped to a stretcher while being taken into custody for a mental health evaluation.

Deputy Chief Terrance Rhodes said police were called at 12.45pm after receiving reports that Ms Hall had fallen over inside a business on Garland Road in East Dallas and may have been intoxicated.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2parKu_0g5vq5DK00

Two officers - Jon Leach and Alan Hovis - arrived four minutes later and try to talk to Ms Hall, and later described her as being unresponsive to questions and in an “altered mental state”.

A 38-minute video released released on YouTube by the Dallas Police Department shows Ms Hall talking to paramedics from the Dallas Fire-Rescue Engine 49.

She then becomes agitated and can be heard yelling “they all left me” at the first responders.

Ms Hall then starts trying to take off her dress over her head and stumbles to the ground, at which point the officers restrain her face-down, pull her arms behind her back and place handcuffs on her.

She then becomes extremely upset and screams “you don’t touch me” while writhing on the ground.

“Stop it, you’re hurting me mother*****s,” she says as she continues to resist.

Two other police officers - Benjamin Lambourne and Brandon Pryor - arrive at the scene.

Ms Hall continues to protest, and at one point calls out “hey mum, hey dad”.

At around 1.18pm, Ms Hall is placed on a stretcher and loaded onto the ambulance while still shouting at the officers.

Officer Leach, whose body cam footage was released by Dallas PD, gets into the ambulance, and Ms Hall can be seen lying face-up on a stretcher.

A spit bag is placed over her head, and she appears to be struggling for breath.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DHklA_0g5vq5DK00

“Just try to relax,” the officer tells Ms Hall.

A crew member from Dallas Fire-Rescue can be seen joking and smiling as Ms Hall struggles and screams.

At 1.34pm, the paramedic notices that she has gone quiet and leans over to check on her condition.

“Sir can you talk to me,” the male officer repeatedly says, addressing her as a man.

“I’d rather have screaming than that,” he says, referring to the silence.

The officer checks for vital signs at 1.36pm. By this stage, Ms Hall is completely non-responsive.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ZNLTj_0g5vq5DK00

The paramedic begins to rub Ms Hall’s chest as he and the officer ask if she can hear them.

“Want to get that off of her?” an officer says, referring to the spit hood.

At 1.39pm, the paramedic then starts to perform chest compressions just before the ambulance arrives at Baylor University Medical Center.

The police officer can be heard saying that there seems to be a lack of urgency from hospital staff about Ms Hall’s condition, and asks officers to “holler at the nurses”.

Officers continue to perform CPR and chest compressions on Ms Hall as she was taken into the hospital, and she was pronounced dead in an emergency room at 2.05pm.

The Dallas Evening News reported that when the city police department was asked why they waited nearly two weeks to inform the public about Ms Hall’s death, a spokeswoman said the “family needed an opportunity to review the video”.

Deputy chief Rhodes said an autopsy was conducted on 27 May, and police are still awaiting the results of that and a toxicology report.

The Dallas Police Special Investigation Unit is investigating Ms Hall’s death.

The Community Police Oversight Board, which has been notified of her death, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Comments / 93

Susie Fuller
4d ago

So, 1st of all it was a man pretending to be a woman that was intentionally taking drugs. I'm so tired of referring to all these psychos as a woman just because they are pretending to be one. Hell No! If you were born as a biological male, you will forever and always be a male.

Reply(39)
29
Sherman
4d ago

Seems like all standard procedures on the part of Police and Medics. Sometimes, an individual needs to be restrained to protect them from themselves as well as others. Autopsy will probably show drugs in excess in her/his system.

Reply
10
Tom Wilson
4d ago

I wish they would quit referring to HIM as a HER ... his delusion of being a woman doesn't mean we have to play along ... when they can change a person's chromosomes then they are a woman until then it's a man playing dress up and an insult to real women ... world wide

Reply(2)
6
Related
TheDailyBeast

Dallas Woman Dies After Being Restrained by Cops During Disturbance Call

A Dallas woman died in May after police and paramedics restrained her with handcuffs and placed a spit hood over her head in an ambulance, newly released footage shows. In the 38-minute video, LaDamonyon Hall, 47, can be seen yelling and struggling inside the ambulance. She became unresponsive before arriving at the hospital. An autopsy is still pending, a police spokesperson said. Cops restrained Hall after finding her distressed inside of a business in Far East Dallas. She was thought to be on drugs or alcohol, police said, and was afraid that someone was going to kill her. As she began to remove her clothes, an officer kneeled on her back, restraining her before lifting her into the ambulance and placing the spit hood on her head. The Dallas police oversight monitor didn’t respond to a request for comment.
DALLAS, TX
CBS DFW

1 dead in Dallas after possible robbery

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) — A woman in Dallas was killed early Saturday morning in what police believe may have been a robbery.On June 11, 2022 at about 3:26 a.m., police responded to a shooting call from the 2300 block of Elderoaks Lane.Officers found the victim, an adult woman, had been shot multiple times. Dallas Fire-Rescue transported the victim to an area hospital where she was pronounced deceased. She has not been identified pending next of kin notification.Police said the motive appears to be a robbery, but that the circumstances surrounding the victims are still being investigated and that nobody is in custody.Anyone with information regarding this offense is encouraged to contact Detective Philip Wheeler at 214-671-3686 or by email at phillip.wheeler@dallascityhall.com. Crimestoppers will pay up to $5000.00 for information called into Crimestoppers which leads to the arrest and indictment for this or other felony crimes. If you have information about this offense and wish to remain anonymous, please call 214-373-TIPS, between hours of 8:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m. Monday through Friday.
Daily Mail

Shocking moment seven teenagers crawl out of a destroyed BMW as their high-speed chase with police ends in a horror smash

Seven teenagers have been arrested after they crashed a car into a tree while fleeing police, following an alleged home invasion crime spree. Footage of the allegedly stolen BMW smashing into a tree on a narrow suburban street in Melbourne showed the moment leaves rained down onto the road as several teenagers slowly emerged from the stricken car.
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jon Leach
Lootpress

Hospital worker struck in groin by patient dies

SUMTER, SC (LOOTPRESS) – A patient, who injured hospital staff as they attempted to prevent her from leaving, faces charges. Imani Cox, 27, of Crowndale Drive, who was admitted to Prisma Health Tuomey for a court-ordered evaluation, tried to leave the facility on May 27 when hospital security and staff members attempted to detain her.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dallas Police#East Dallas#Dallas Pd#Hospital
Daily Mail

Twist in case of missing 11-year-old boy who was miraculously found as cops delivering the good news to his family allegedly uncover secret drug lab at the home and arrest the father

The father of a boy who spent the night in freezing cold weather after going missing has been arrested after police allegedly discovered a drug lab in his home. Christopher Wilson, 11, was found safe and well on Thursday morning after he vanished Wednesday afternoon in Sydney's Hills District and spent a night in icy 4C temperatures.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Police capture mother who allegedly posed as social worker to kidnap five-year-old son

A mother has been arrested in Oklahoma after she allegedly posed as a social worker to kidnap her five-year-old son from his daycare in Kansas.Danielle Banzet was taken into custody by Oklahoma Highway Patrol and her son Brixton Sisk was found safe on Thursday night, following a frantic hours-long search for the missing boy.An Amber Alert had been issued to track down the five-year-old after police said that a woman had come to his daycare in Rose Hill, Kansas, posing as a social worker and abducted him.Investigators later learned that the kidnapper was Brixton’s mother.The woman, who lost custody of...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Youtube
The Independent

Off-duty deputy who responded to Uvalde shooting is fired following arrest for public intoxication

A Texas sheriff’s deputy from a neighbouring force who was sent to assist the Uvalde police department last month following the massacre that left 19 children and two teachers dead has been fired after he was arrested for public intoxication.The Brazoria County Sheriff’s Office announced this week that Christopher Lofton was no longer an employee of the force and has been “permanently relieved of his duties” after the force conducted an internal investigation into the 2 June incident where the then-deputy was drunk enough to be considered “a danger to himself and others”.“Deputy Lofton was off-duty at the time...
UVALDE, TX
Complex

2 Women Arrested After Police Find 500,000 Fentanyl Pills in Car

Two Arizona women were arrested this this week in a traffic stop turned drug bust. According to AZFamily, the incident reportedly took place at around 5:30 p.m. Monday on Interstate 10 near Casa Grande, a small city located approximately 50 miles away from Phoenix. Officers say they pulled over a black SUV that was speeding, and identified the driver as 31-year-old Martha Lopez. Thirty-year-old Tania Luna Solis and two children were also identified as passengers.
PHOENIX, AZ
The Independent

The Independent

694K+
Followers
215K+
Post
308M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy