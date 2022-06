Clouds and showers will continue to favor windward and mauka areas through the week with mostly clear skies, but an increase in showers is expected Wednesday and Thursday as remnant moisture from a dissipating front reaches the islands from the northeast. Those showers will be further boosted by a weak upper level disturbance, which will also ease the trade wind speeds a bit. More normal trade wind conditions are expected Friday into the weekend.

MAUI COUNTY, HI ・ 9 HOURS AGO