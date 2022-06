Heat advisories have been issued for much of Tennessee in anticipation of this week’s looming heat wave, though they do not extend as far eastward as the Cumberland Plateau. The National Weather Service has issued heat advisories for the western half of Tennessee, extending as far eastward as the base of the Cumberland Plateau in Lafayette and Smithville, just west of Cookeville. The NWS office in Nashville is calling for heat index values as high as 105° to 110° on Monday.

TENNESSEE STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO