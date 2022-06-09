ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

Watching Your Wallet: How to combat rising car insurance costs

WAFB.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEach year, nearly 40 children under the age of 15 die from heatstroke after being left in the back of a vehicle, according to the National Safety Council. Multiple agencies are...

www.wafb.com

Comments / 0

Related
brproud.com

Victim in Avenue L shooting in stable condition, police say

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — A spokesperson from Baton Rouge Police Department says the victim in Monday’s Avenue L shooting is in stable condition. Officers responded to a shooting in the 10000 block of Avenue L after 4 p.m. Monday afternoon. No additional details of the shooting were released.
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB.com

Watching Your Wallet: Pre-approval could save you money at the dealership

BRCC, Southern University reach partnership to help launch students into nursing school. Amid a nationwide nursing shortage, two Baton Rouge area schools have teamed up in hopes of making a change. 'Everybody's just watching their money right now:' Inflation burying people across Baton Rouge area. Updated: 1 hours ago. Inflation...
BATON ROUGE, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Baton Rouge, LA
Business
Local
Louisiana Business
State
Louisiana State
City
Baton Rouge, LA
WAFB.com

APSO launches new crime task force

Elderly man injured in crash on I-10 involving 18-wheeler has died, LSP says. An elderly man has died from his injuries after being struck by an 18-wheeler in early June, according to the East Baton Rouge Coroner’s Office. Mugshot released of man arrested in suspected drunk driving crash. Updated:...
EAST BATON ROUGE PARISH, LA
wbrz.com

3 people hurt in accident; car fished out of LSU Lakes

BATON ROUGE - Three people were hurt in a car accident along Dalrymple Drive Sunday afternoon and the vehicle had to be fished out of the LSU Lakes afterward. According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, the car swerved off the road and went into the lake. No other cars were involved.
BATON ROUGE, LA
wbrz.com

Juvenile murder suspect may be tried as an adult in innocent bystander's death

BATON ROUGE - A juvenile arrested in an argument turned shooting that killed an innocent bystander will wait another month to learn whether he will go to trial for murder. Tyson Wright appeared in court Monday, the day of his 16th birthday, after being arrested in the shooting that killed Dolores Jackson. Tyson was booked for first-degree murder and illegal possession of a handgun last week.
BATON ROUGE, LA
L'Observateur

Pedestrian struck and killed in East Baton Rouge Parish

Baton Rouge – On June 4, 2022, shortly after 9 a.m., Troopers with Louisiana State Police Troop A began investigating a single-vehicle crash involving a pedestrian on Interstate 10 near Highland Road in East Baton Rouge Parish. The crash ultimately claimed the life of 75-year-old Nelson Nunez of Prairieville.
EAST BATON ROUGE PARISH, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Car Insurance#Usdoj#Lsp#Louisiana State Police#St Gabriel
Calcasieu Parish News

Louisiana Man and Two Juveniles Killed in Crash on LA 34, Driver Arrested as Impairment is Suspected

Louisiana Man and Two Juveniles Killed in Crash on LA 34, Driver Arrested as Impairment is Suspected. West Monroe –On June 11, 2022, Louisiana State Police reported that on Friday, June 10, 2022, at approximately 11:40 p.m., LSP Troop F responded to a two-vehicle crash on LA Hwy 34 south of LA Hwy 840-1. George Barmore, 68, Emory Barmore, 12, and Layla-Grace Barmore, 12, all of West Monroe, were killed in the crash. The preliminary investigation revealed that Barmore was driving a 2007 Mitsubishi Endeavor northbound on LA Highway 34. For unknown reasons, he crossed the centerline into the southbound travel lane and collided with a 2005 Ford F-250 driven by 35-year-old Joshua Kelley of West Monroe.
WEST MONROE, LA
WAFB.com

BRPD responding to shooting on Highland Road

Community leaders host event to help heal city from gun violence. Baton Rouge's increase in violent crime has neighbors fed up and frustrated. The mayor's office is looking at ways to heal the block to combat this epidemic. Shooting on Gus Young Avenue leaves one man dead, another in critical...
BATON ROUGE, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Senate
wbrz.com

Man sent to federal prison for stealing over $50K from elderly veteran

BATON ROUGE - A man was sentenced to 33 months in federal prison after it was discovered he had defrauded an elderly veteran of almost $51,000. A U.S. District Judge found Shawn Phillips, 44, guilty of wire fraud after he allegedly befriended the veteran and, over a 16-month period, took advantage of the relationship and continuously requested money from him via wire transfer. Phillips repeatedly told the victim that he was waiting on a "large inheritance" and needed the money to fund his lifestyle until the inheritance came in.
BATON ROUGE, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Louisiana Man Dies in Morning Crash with 18-Wheeler on LA 35

Louisiana Man Dies in Morning Crash with 18-Wheeler on LA 35. Louisiana – Louisiana State Police Troop I responded to a two-vehicle crash on Louisiana Highway 35 near Mandy Road in St. Landry Parish shortly after 4:30 a.m. on June 11, 2022. Scotty J. Cormier, Jr., 23, of Church Point, was killed in the crash. Cormier was driving north on LA 35 in a 2009 Nissan Murano, according to preliminary investigation. At the same time, James Roy of Opelousas was backing a 2017 Freightliner 18-wheeler with a trailer into a private driveway on the east side of LA 35. The 18-wheeler had crossed the center line and was in the northbound lane when Cormier’s Nissan collided with the trailer’s left side.
LOUISIANA STATE
WAFB.com

Soberful life: Five pillars to staying sober

'Everybody's just watching their money right now:' Inflation burying people across Baton Rouge area. Inflation and high gas prices are impacting just about everyone, but what about the people right here in the Baton Rouge area?. BRCC, Southern University reach partnership to help launch students into nursing school. Updated: 2...
BATON ROUGE, LA
WDSU

Another inmate dies in Orleans Parish jail, second in three days

NEW ORLEANS — For the second time in three days, an inmate in New Orleans, being held on charges, has died. 'Today, a resident of the Orleans Justice Center was taken to University Medical Center after, what investigators believe was, an attempted suicide. The resident, a 46 year old white male, was pronounced dead at 1:17 p.m. by physicians at UMC. The cause of death was a traumatic brain injury and a cervical spinal fracture.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WAFB.com

Amber Alert canceled; 3 children found safe

(Gray News) - An Amber Alert issued for three children in Wyoming was canceled Tuesday. The Wyoming Amber Alert Facebook page said all three children were found safe. The alert was issued after a mother who doesn’t have custody of her three children forcibly took them from their grandmother’s home in Arapahoe, Wyoming, on Monday, authorities said.
ARAPAHOE, WY
WAFB.com

Driving the Future winners: Helen Ambeau and Edward Hay

The U-High Cubs lost 20 seniors and return just three starters from last year’s squad that defeated E.D. White in the Division II state championship. Deputies tase, arrest naked man accused of attacking cashier. Updated: 4 hours ago. West Baton Rouge Parish sheriff's deputies tased and arrested a fully...
BATON ROUGE, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy