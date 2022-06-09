ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ben Platt, Molly Gordon Team for Comedy ‘Theater Camp’

By Mia Galuppo
The Hollywood Reporter
The Hollywood Reporter
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4fG5Kr_0g5vgZa100

Dear Evan Hansen actor Ben Platt , Booksmart actor Noah Galvin, actress Molly Gordon and filmmaker Nick Lieberman are set to star in the comedy Theater Camp , based on their 2020 short film of the same name.

Picturestart and Topic will finance the film, with the companies producing alongside Will Ferrell and Jessica Elbaum’s Gloria Sanchez Productions.

The film “follows the eccentric staff of a rundown theater camp in upstate New York who must band together with the beloved founder’s bro-y son to keep the camp afloat when she falls into a coma right before the summer session is set to begin.”

Platt, Galvin, Gordon and Lieberman wrote the screenplay, with Gordon and Lieberman making their directorial debut on the film. Galvin, Gordon, Lieberman, Platt, and Mark Sonnenblick are behind the original music for the film.

Amy Sedaris, Patti Harrison, Owen Thiele, Jimmy Tatro, Ayo Edebiri, Caroline Aaron, and Nathan Lee Graham round out the adult cast. Minari actor Alan S. Kim will be among the aspiring actors in the film along with Alexander Bello, Kyndra Sanchez, Bailee Bonick, Donovan Colan, and Vivienne Sachs.

Erik Feig, Samie Kim Falvey, and Julia Hammer will produce for Picturestart, with Maria Zuckerman and Ryan Heller producing for Topic Studios. Ferrell, Elbaum, Alex Brown and Mary Bundy will produce for Gloria Sanchez, which recently worked with Picturestart on Sundance stand-out Am I Ok?

“We haven’t stopped giggling over this movie since Gloria Sanchez first showed us the short and seeing the incredible ambition and creativity Molly, Nick, Ben, and Noah have brought to Theater Camp has been our big-time happy place. We are so thrilled to work with Maria and Ryan at Topic and can’t wait to bring audiences along to the hilarious and heartwarming ‘summer session’ at camp,” said Feig, Picturestart founder.

“When we heard who was coming to this summer camp, we immediately knew we had to join. This is a true dream team – visionary creators Molly, Nick, Ben and Noah, amazing partners Picturestart and Gloria Sanchez, and an uproarious group of actors. We can’t wait for the show to begin,” added Topic president Zuckerman.

