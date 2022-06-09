ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KSD 93.7 The Bull

Missouri Woman Says She Caught STD In Car, Auto Insurance To Pay $5.2M

By Taylor Linzinmeir
KSD 93.7 The Bull
KSD 93.7 The Bull
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29C5vJ_0g5vfG5f00
Photo: Getty Images

An insurance company must pay a Jackson County woman , who claimed she caught a sexually transmitted disease (STD) from her significant other while in his car, a $5.2 million settlement, according to Yahoo! News .

The woman, who was identified in court records as simply M.O., told GEICO she intended to seek monetary damages in February 2021 after she allegedly contracted the human papilloma virus (HPV) from a GEICO customer while in his vehicle. The insurance company declined the settlement and sent the case to arbitration.

The arbitrator concluded that the vehicle “directly caused, or directly contributed to cause” the HPV infection. In addition, the man was found liable for not disclosing his infection status. Thus, the woman was awarded $5.2 million in damages and injuries — and GEICO had to pay them. The insurance company filed motions seeking a new hearing, but the motions were denied. Eventually, they appealed.

The Missouri Court of Appeals affirmed the previous decision and said that GEICO did not have a right to “relitigate those issues” once damages had been determined and a judgment was entered. But one judge, Tom Chapman , wrote in a separate opinion that GEICO wasn't offered a meaningful opportunity to participate” in the lawsuit.

Comments / 23

Cathy Starkey
3d ago

How does this happen, no underwear, sliding all over the seat lol this is so ridiculous and impossible!!! I think someone is wanting noticed and/or ratings! No possible way to prove it!!!😂😂

Reply(3)
7
KCrebelwithoutacause
4d ago

i heard this on the radio. this is ridiculous and 1000% cant be Proven.

Reply(1)
8
Related
kttn.com

Audio: Missouri legislator, accused of several fraud charges, scheduled to head to federal court Monday

A Missouri legislator is scheduled to head to federal court today (Monday) on several fraud charges. The trial for Nixa Republican State Representative Tricia Derges begins Monday at a federal courthouse in southwest Missouri’s Springfield. Derges has been charged with 23 felony counts in two separate alleged fraud schemes connected to the medical and dental clinics she operates in Springfield, Branson, and Ozark. Charges accuse Derges of selling fake stem cell treatments at her clinics – a scheme totaling about $200,000. Other charges allege that she fraudulently received about $300,000 in federal coronavirus aid.
MISSOURI STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Car Insurance#Auto Insurance#Std#Missouri Woman Says#M O#Geico#Hpv
Jake Wells

More Stimulus Money Could Be Coming To Missouri

Money in handPhoto by JP Valery (Unsplash) While most options for federal funding have went away, it seems there are some new options coming to the table for Missouri residents. For example, a plan that would give $500 to individuals and $1,000 to families was recently proposed by the Missouri state Senate. The plan’s primary objective is to enable residents to cope with the high rate of inflation that has skewered the finances of low-income families.
MISSOURI STATE
St. Joseph Post

Missouri Senator one of 10 who signed onto the bipartisan gun deal

WASHINGTON — U.S. Senators Roy Blunt and Debbie Stabenow (Mich.) on Sunday announced their bipartisan bill to expand high-quality mental health and addiction services nationwide is included in the Senate bipartisan proposal, according to a media release from his office. Their initiative provides every state with funding for Certified...
ktvo.com

Missouri teen's death at Florida amusement park ruled accidental

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) -- An autopsy says a Missouri teenager died of blunt force trauma after falling from a 430-foot Florida drop-tower amusement park ride. The report Monday by the Orange County Medical Examiner's Office also ruled that 14-year-old Tyre Sampson's death in March was an accident. Sampson slipped out...
ORLANDO, FL
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Iowa board revokes nurse’s license for $5 million Medicare-fraud scheme

The state of Iowa has revoked the license of a nurse convicted of conspiring to steal $5 million from the taxpayer-funded Medicare program. According to state records, Mark Hill, 55, who currently lives in Laurel, Mississippi, was first licensed to practice nursing in Iowa in July 2017. In September 2020, Hill was indicted in Montana […] The post Iowa board revokes nurse’s license for $5 million Medicare-fraud scheme appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
IOWA STATE
FOX2Now

Jurors deny cough syrup defense in Missouri road rage killing

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (AP) — A Missouri woman has been convicted in a road rage killing after jurors rejected defense arguments that she suffered from cough syrup-induced psychosis. The Springfield News-Leader reports that jurors found 50-year-old Elizabeth McKeown guilty Friday of first-degree murder in the death of 57-year-old Barbara Foster.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KRMS Radio

Missouri 9th Most Dependent State On Gun Industry

With gun control legislation continuing to be a daily topic in the mainstream media, WalletHub.com has released its list of states which are the most dependent on the gun industry. The report took 16 key metrics into account including the number of firearms industry jobs per capita, gun sales per...
MISSOURI STATE
FOX2Now

Fastest-growing counties in Missouri

Why do people move from one county or region to another? The usual suspects are jobs, family, significant others, and overall cost of living, but there are other elements at play. For those with children, moving within close proximity of a highly rated school district is a key contributing factor. For younger adults just starting out, living someplace with a vibrant social scene might be a top priority. And for those whose careers have wound down after a lifetime of work, finding retirement-friendly communities is the goal—communities deemed to be safe, offer accessibility to medical resources and leisure activities in equal measure, and be affordable for those on a limited income.
MISSOURI STATE
KICK AM 1530

Video of a fisher’s massive catch here in the state of Missouri

A video was just posted to YouTube of a massive catch in the heart of Missouri, the fish puts up a fight but ultimately ends up in the boat, check it out here!. This video was uploaded to YouTube just last Friday, and it was uploaded on the channel called Ozark Traditions Tv, the video is only 6 and a half minutes long and the giant fish that they pulled from the lake is identified as a Spoonbill. They weigh the fish in the video and they say it weighs 60lbs give or take a couple of pounds.
kmmo.com

DRIVER’S EXAMINATION STATIONS TO BE CLOSED

The Missouri State Highway Patrol reminds the public that driver’s examination stations throughout the state will be closed on Monday, June 20, 2022, in observance of Juneteenth. A news release says normal operations will resume on Tuesday, June 21, 2022.
MISSOURI STATE
KSD 93.7 The Bull

KSD 93.7 The Bull

Saint Louis, MO
3K+
Followers
416
Post
506K+
Views
ABOUT

#1 For New Country in St. Louis

 https://937thebull.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy