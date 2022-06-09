OBITUARY: Alvin Thomas Covington

ELLERBE — Alvin Thomas (A.T.) Covington of Ellerbe completed his journey on June 9, 2022 in the company of his family.

Mr. Covington was born on Aug. 15, 1931 in Richmond County, the son of the late John B. and Lizzie C. Covington.

He was preceded in death by his first wife, Martha Honeycutt Covington; daughter, Mary Frances Covington; brothers, H.B. Covington, Filmore Covington and Raymond Covington; sister, Angeline Kwiatowski; and half-brother Boyd Covington.

Tom proudly worked in the construction, heating and air conditioning industry until he was 80 years old. He was a member of Ellerbe First Presbyterian Church.

Surviving are his wife, Sara Thompson Covington; daughters, Susan Caviness of Bonlee, Jane (Richard) Smith of Ellerbe, Jean (Fred) Fletcher of Ellerbe, Becky (Keith) Hawkins of Rockingham, and Thomasa (Dale) McInnis of Rockingham; stepsons, David Thompson (Janis) of Greensboro, and Dan Thompson (Lori) of Fort Worth, Texas.

The grandchildren include Trisha Caviness, Beth Deberry, Aaron (Melissa) Richardson, Victoria (George) Bolger, Caleb (Ayrika) Smith, Ryan (Caitlin) McInnis, Michael Fletcher and Kayla Hawkins. Step-grandchildren include Ernest Thompson, Catherine Thompson, Cody (Chistina) Thompson and Tyler Thompson.

Great-grandchildren include Emma Reese Balance, Weslynn Marth Bliss, Lelia Kate Deberry, Clyde Smith, Cleo Smith and Drew Richardson. Step-great-grandchildren include James Thompson and Everly Thompson.

The family would like to express their gratitude to a special caregiver Esmerelda Rodriguez, and to the entire staff of Richmond County Hospice.

Funeral services celebrating Tom’s life will be held at 4 p.m. Sunday, June 12, 2022 at Ellerbe First Presbyterian Church. The family will receive friends prior from 2–3:45 p.m. Sunday in the church’s fellowship hall.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are welcome to be made to Ellerbe First Presbyterian Church, P.O. Box 116, Ellerbe, NC and Richmond County Hospice, 1119 US Hwy 1 North, Rockingham, NC.

Condolences may be made online at carterfuneral.net. Carter Funeral Home of Ellerbe is assisting the Covington family.

NOTE: Correction made 7:08 p.m. 6-9-22