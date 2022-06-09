ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

East End High School receiving Historical Highway Marker

thenewsprogress.com
 4 days ago

The Virginia Department of Historical Resources (DHR) in Richmond, VA has designated East End High School (EEHS) as a Virginia Historical Landmark. EEHS served African American children in Mecklenburg County, Va. during the segregation era from 1953-1969. A Historical...

www.thenewsprogress.com

NBC12

Juneteenth events in Central Virginia

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Juneteeth, short for June nineteenth, commemorates the day slavery ended in the United States when federal troops arrived at Gavelston, Texas in 1865 to ensure all enslaved people would be freed. These troops came two and a half years after the Emancipation Proclamation was signed. Juneteenth...
Inside Nova

Highest-paying jobs in Norfolk that don't require a college degree

Compiled the highest paying jobs that don't require a college degree in Virginia Beach-Norfolk-Newport News, VA-NC using data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
#Segregation#South Hill#Highschool#Education#Eehs#African American#Wolfpack#The Battle Fund#The Thyne Institute
cbs17

Halifax Co. road updated, improved traffic pattern for safety

ROANOKE RAPIDS, N.C. (WNCN) – A section of Old Farm Road in Halifax County has been updated following a review of crash information, traffic volumes and sight distance, according to officials. The new traffic pattern impacts a half-mile section of Old Farm Road between Julian Allsbrook Highway and Becker...
HALIFAX COUNTY, NC
cbs17

Virginia high school student-athlete dies after collapsing while exercising

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — A Bayside High School student died after collapsing during an athletic workout Wednesday, officials said. It’s not clear if the student-athlete was exercising as part of a team activity. Bayside High School Principal Troy Walton shared news of the “tragic loss” with the...
Henrico Citizen

‘New purpose and new life’ for new affordable housing project on Henrico-Richmond line

Like many other localities feeling the impacts of the pandemic, Henrico County has fallen victim to the symptoms of a larger national issue – a growing gap between the available supply of affordable housing and the number of people who need it. Virginia Supportive Housing’s Cool Lane Commons, an 86 unit affordable housing development formerly used as an assisted living facility on the border of Richmond and Henrico, will help close this gap.
HENRICO COUNTY, VA
The Henrico Citizen

Henrico’s Top Teachers – Tiniko Johnson, Varina HS

Tiniko Johnson teaches ​​office administration, economics and personal finance to students at Varina High School. Her favorite part of teaching is her students, she said, adding that providing them with the support they need for academic success is her main priority. “They are the reason for my growth...
HENRICO COUNTY, VA
emporiaindependentmessenger.com

Del. Wachsmann on hand for honoring of late Brunswick Council member

LAWRENCEVILLE – The Lawrenceville Town Council adopted a resolution at the May meeting in honor of Joyce D. Bland for service to the Town of Lawrenceville. Bland served on council from September 1992 until January 2022. Mayor of Lawrenceville Scott Martin read the resolution and said a copy of...
LAWRENCEVILLE, VA
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Chesterfield, City of Richmond, Goochland, Hanover, Henrico by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-12 10:38:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-12 11:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Please report severe weather by calling 757-899-2415, posting to the NWS Wakefield Facebook page, or using Twitter @NWSWAKEFIELDVA. Target Area: Chesterfield; City of Richmond; Goochland; Hanover; Henrico; King William; Powhatan The National Weather Service in Wakefield has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for The City of Richmond in central Virginia North central Chesterfield County in central Virginia Southeastern Goochland County in central Virginia Henrico County in central Virginia Southeastern Hanover County in central Virginia West central King William County in east central Virginia East central Powhatan County in central Virginia * Until 1130 AM EDT. * At 1038 AM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Glen Allen to near Tuckahoe to near Sabot, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to trees and powerlines. * Severe thunderstorms will be near Ashland, Randolph Macon College, Glen Allen and Laurel around 1045 AM EDT. Richmond and Lakeside around 1050 AM EDT. Hanover around 1055 AM EDT. Bon Air, Mechanicsville and East Highland Park around 1100 AM EDT. University Of Richmond and Studley around 1105 AM EDT. Downtown Richmond around 1110 AM EDT. Virginia Commonwealth University, Virginia Union University and Bensley around 1115 AM EDT. Manquin around 1120 AM EDT. Other locations impacted by these severe thunderstorms include Enfield, Central Garage, Richmond Heights, Hanover Airport, Midlothian, Elmont, Etna Mills, Short Pump, Montrose and Subletts. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, VA
NBC12

USPS hosts hiring event in Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Richmond branch of the United States Postal Service is kicking off a two-week hiring event. The USPS has more than 100 full-time and part-time positions with starting pay of over $18 an hour. The hiring event will happen Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays from June 14...

