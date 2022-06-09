Here's Why 3 Seattle Beaches Will Be Closed For The Summer

Photo: Getty Images

There's some disappointing news for beachgoers. Three Seattle beaches will be closed for the summer due to a shortage of lifeguards, according to Seattle Parks and Recreation on Tuesday (June 7). Officials say Matthews Beach, Seward Park Beach, and East Green Lake Beach will not be open this season.

"Seattle Parks and Recreation intended to reopen all Seattle lifeguarded beaches this summer, however, we were not able to hire enough trained, experienced lifeguards to do so," a news release reads.

On top of these closures, they also shuttered the Medgar Evers, Evans, and Queen Anne pools for the summer to allow for construction in the area. Lifeguards stationed here will be redirected to other beaches, the department added.

SPR currently has 165 lifeguards on staff, but they need around 425 employees for their beaches plus indoor and outdoor pools, according to officials.

Starting on Saturday, June 25, these beaches will be guarded from 12 p.m. to 7 p.m. on weekdays, and 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on weekends: