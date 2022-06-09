ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Here's Why 3 Seattle Beaches Will Be Closed For The Summer

By Zuri Anderson
 4 days ago
Photo: Getty Images

There's some disappointing news for beachgoers. Three Seattle beaches will be closed for the summer due to a shortage of lifeguards, according to Seattle Parks and Recreation on Tuesday (June 7). Officials say Matthews Beach, Seward Park Beach, and East Green Lake Beach will not be open this season.

"Seattle Parks and Recreation intended to reopen all Seattle lifeguarded beaches this summer, however, we were not able to hire enough trained, experienced lifeguards to do so," a news release reads.

On top of these closures, they also shuttered the Medgar Evers, Evans, and Queen Anne pools for the summer to allow for construction in the area. Lifeguards stationed here will be redirected to other beaches, the department added.

SPR currently has 165 lifeguards on staff, but they need around 425 employees for their beaches plus indoor and outdoor pools, according to officials.

Starting on Saturday, June 25, these beaches will be guarded from 12 p.m. to 7 p.m. on weekdays, and 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on weekends:

  • Madison Beach, 1900 43rd Ave. E
  • Madrona Beach, 853 Lake Washington Blvd.
  • Magnuson Beach, park entrance at NE 65th and Sand Point Way NE
  • Mt. Baker Beach, 2301 Lake Washington Blvd. S
  • Pritchard Beach, 8400 55th Ave. S
  • West Green Lake Beach, 7312 W Green Lake Dr.

Comments / 6

1NewAfrican
4d ago

Whoa...what a way to ruin the summer season , close the beach ? Not so fast...just post a sign that states...swim at your own "risk" ! As for the land "lovers"...a umbrella and a case of Coors light will be just right to enjoy the sun and have a little bit of "fun" ! However , if some would like to venture into the "aqua".. please read the sign first !

Reply(1)
5
hammer of justice 1776
4d ago

but if you're homeless feel free to pitch your tent and fling your syringes and feces around.

Reply
5
SEATTLE, WA
