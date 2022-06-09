ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Apollo in talks to provide up to $2 billion in financing for Kohl's sale -source

By Chibuike Oguh
 4 days ago
The sign outside the Kohl's store in Westminster, Colorado August 14, 2008. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

June 9 (Reuters) - Apollo Global Management Inc (APO.N) is in talks to provide up to $2 billion in debt financing for the potential acquisition of department store chain Kohl's Corp (KSS.N) by retail store operator Franchise Group (FRG.O), a person familiar with the matter said.

The discussions between Apollo and Franchise are still at an early stage and no agreement has been reached, the source said. An Apollo spokesperson declined to comment. The New York Post was the first to report on the talks.

Franchise Group, operators of retail stores such as The Vitamin Shoppe and Buddy's Home Furnishings, said on Monday it has entered into a three-week exclusive negotiation to acquire Kohl's for $60 per share, which values the company at nearly $8 billion. Kohl's stock traded at $46.32 per share on Thursday, giving it a valuation of about $6 billion. read more

Franchise Group's bid for Kohl's was chosen ahead of other competing offers for the department store from private-equity firm Sycamore Partners, Brookfield Asset Management Inc (BAMa.TO), and Simon Property Group Inc (SPGS.N). read more

Reporting by Chibuike Oguh in New York; Editing by Lisa Shumaker

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

#The New York Post#Buddy S Home Furnishings#Franchise Group#Sycamore Partners#Simon Property Group
Fortune

A record 68% of American households said their savings could cover a $400 emergency in 2021

Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations. Last year was a banner year for many American households: Financial well-being reached an all-time high in 2021, as did the share of households that said they could cover a $400 emergency with their savings, according to the Federal Reserve.
INCOME TAX
