ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Apple pay-later foray blurs tech-finance boundary

By Karen Kwok
Reuters
Reuters
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Zl31f_0g5vbRhG00

LONDON, June 9 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Tim Cook has crossed the banking divide. Big U.S. tech firms have so far largely kept out of the lending business. But on Monday Apple’s (AAPL.O) chief executive unveiled plans to use the $2.4 trillion company’s balance sheet to offer “buy now, pay later” loans to iPhone users. The push into financial services will keep traditional banks on their toes.

Apple has played around the fringes of finance for some time. Its Apple Pay service allows customers to use their devices to make swift payments. And in 2019 the company launched a credit card with much fanfare. The key difference this time, however, is that its Apple Financing subsidiary is making the lending decisions and will fund the loans with the backing of its parent company’s balance sheet, which included $193 billion of cash and securities at the end of March. Goldman Sachs (GS.N), the lender behind Apple’s credit card, will in this case serve as the bank sponsor that allows Apple to access the Mastercard (MA.N) payments network.

Keeping the loans in-house should enable Apple to earn better margins. A typical pay-later transaction charges the retailer a fee of at least 4%. Jefferies analysts reckon Afterpay, now owned by payments firm Block (SQ.N), keeps about half of that after deducting credit card transaction fees, borrowing costs and loans that customers fail to repay. But Apple probably has lower borrowing costs than its rivals. Rising interest rates are squeezing pay-later providers such as Affirm (AFRM.O) and Klarna, which rely on wholesale credit and bank deposits. Meanwhile, data about users’ spending on its products may give Apple an edge when assessing the creditworthiness of borrowers, limiting future losses. Acting as the lender will allow it to keep a bigger chunk of the transaction fees.

Chinese tech firms like Ant, an offshoot of e-commerce giant Alibaba (9988.HK), have long mined user data to make loans. Fear of regulation, and the humdrum returns earned by most banks, have largely kept big U.S. tech firms out of the lending business. Even a successful foray into pay-later credit will barely register compared with fast-growing revenue streams like advertising, which research outfit Omdia estimates brought in $3.7 billion for Apple last year. However, Cook’s decision to step decisively across the tech-finance boundary will have big banks watching with interest – and some trepidation.

Follow @karenkkwok on Twitter

(The author is a Reuters Breakingviews columnist. The opinions expressed are her own.)

CONTEXT NEWS

Apple on June 6 announced a “buy now, pay later” service, offering to split purchases into four equal payments over six weeks. The tech giant plans to fund the loans off its corporate balance sheet.

Apple said its treasury department will decide the exact mechanism it will use to fund the loans and funding sources may shift over time. Decisions about loans and the creditworthiness of borrowers will be handled by a wholly owned subsidiary, Apple Financing.

Apple’s pay-later loans will have zero interest and no fees of any kind. To judge creditworthiness, Apple said it plans to use consumers’ credit and other data, such as their purchase and payment history with Apple in both its stores and online services such as the App Store.

To use the pay-later service, Apple customers will have to connect a debit card to their Apple Pay account to fund repayment of the loans. A quarter of the purchase price for approved loans will be due at the time of purchase, and, like other debit card transactions, Apple will run an instant check to ensure the buyer has sufficient funds to cover the upfront payment.

Apple will offer the loans anywhere that accepts Apple Pay, both online and in physical retail stores. The payments to merchants will be made over the Mastercard network using payment credentials issued by Goldman Sachs, Apple said.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Opinions expressed are those of the author. They do not reflect the views of Reuters News, which, under the Trust Principles, is committed to integrity, independence, and freedom from bias.

Comments / 0

Related
CNN

Silicon Valley braces for the good times to end

For much of the past two decades, the ethos of Silicon Valley was largely defined by Facebook's former motto: "move fast and break things." But in a sudden and dizzying shift, the current mood in the tech sector could perhaps best be described with a far more restrained mantra: "cut costs and try to survive."
ECONOMY
Reuters

Fisker says it is nearing end of supply chain crisis

June 14 (Reuters) - Electric-vehicle maker Fisker Inc (FSR.N) is seeing a "sort of end" to its supply chain crisis, Chief Executive Henrik Fisker said on Tuesday, mitigating some concerns for automakers grappling with a yearlong shortage of semiconductors and other components that crimped production. Fisker told a Deutsche Bank...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tech#Apple Pay#Treasury Department#Aapl O#Apple Financing#Mastercard#Jefferies
CNET

iOS 16 Adds New Features to Apple Maps on Your iPhone

This story is part of WWDC 2022, CNET's complete coverage from and about Apple's annual developers conference. iOS 16, the next version of Apple's mobile operating system, includes several improvements for the Maps app coming to your iPhone later this year. We'll take a look at every one. With the new OS, Maps users can check out new features like multistop routing and more transit information.
CELL PHONES
Motley Fool

Two Cryptocurrencies to Buy for the Long Haul

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More. It can be difficult navigating the crypto market...
MARKETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
U.S. Department of the Treasury
NewsBreak
Goldman Sachs
NewsBreak
Alibaba
CNBC

Cramer dubs bitcoin collapse Crypto Monday, says many tech execs call it a con

CNBC's Jim Cramer called bitcoin's collapse Crypto Monday, in what he fears is Day 1 of a reckoning in the digital currency market. In speaking off-air to tech executives during his trip to San Francisco last week, Cramer said he got the sense that Silicon Valley thinks crypto is a con and its promoters have taken an awful lot of money from unsuspecting investors. That revelation was just one of the 15 things Cramer said he learned from spending time out West for the first time since the beginning of the Covid pandemic.
STOCKS
Reuters

Federal regulators deepen probe into Trump's social media deal

June 13 (Reuters) - Special purpose acquisition company Digital World Acquisition Corp (DWAC.O) disclosed on Monday financial regulators probing its deal with former U.S. President Donald Trump's social media firm have sought more information, while warning this could potentially delay the deal. Shares of the SPAC, which have lost nearly...
POTUS
Reuters

BlackRock extends AGM vote choice to more equity index clients

LONDON, June 13 (Reuters) - BlackRock, the world’s biggest asset manager, said on Monday that clients owning nearly half of its $4.9 trillion in equity index assets were now free to control how votes are cast at the annual meetings of the companies in which they their funds invest.
MARKETS
Reuters

Casino has four offers for GreenYellow energy business- source

PARIS, June 14 (Reuters) - French retailer Casino (CASP.PA) has received four preliminary offers of around 1.5 billion euros ($1.56 billion) each for its renewable energy business GreenYellow, including one from Ardian, a source with knowledge of the matter said on Tuesday. Casino, which has embarked on a plan to...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Reuters

Deutsche Bank says it is investigating DWS greenwashing claims

FRANKFURT, June 14 (Reuters) - Deutsche Bank (DBKGn.DE) is conducting its own internal investigation into alleged greenwashing at asset management arm DWS (DWSG.DE), the lender's chief executive said on Tuesday. DWS's chief executive said earlier this month he would step down following raids by prosecutors over allegations that the fund...
BUSINESS
Reuters

Lenovo Group buys stake in PCCW's digital units for $614 mln

June 14 (Reuters) - China's Lenovo Group (0992.HK) will buy stakes in two units of investment holding firm PCCW Ltd (0008.HK) for a combined $613.6 million in cash and stock, the world's largest maker of personal computers said on Tuesday. The company will buy an 80% stake in Digital Era...
BUSINESS
Reuters

Reuters

477K+
Followers
339K+
Post
227M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy