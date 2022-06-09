HomeHelp MN deadline extended to help Minnesotans pay overdue housing costs

Up to $35,000 dollars is still available for Minnesota homeowners who fell behind on housing-related expenses, due to the pandemic. State officials launched the program last month, and have now extended the deadline to 5 p.m. on August 17th.

Only 2,800 people have applied, so the Minnesota Housing Finance Agency is urging more people to apply.

"The application period has been extended," said Housing Commissioner, Jennifer Ho. "But that doesn't mean folks should wait until August to apply. If you're behind, we really encourage you to get an application submitted as quickly as you can, and to be in dialogue with the company that holds your mortgage."

The housing commissioner adds that 85% of all people who are behind on their housing payments are likely to meet the income eligibility. The agency is also prioritizing people who are at "imminent risk" of foreclosure. Currently, 8% of applicants fall in that category.

MORE ON THE 2,800 APPLICANTS

- 46% are BIPOC

- 21% indicated that a member of the household has a disability

"We're pleased to see we've been successfully reaching these groups disproportionately hit by the economic impacts of COVID-19," said Commissioner Ho. But the agency is also hoping to reach more rural Minnesotans, saying there is a higher uptake of applications from people in the metro.

Click here to apply for HomeHelp MN