ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chapel Hill, NC

How one swing of Alberto Osuna’s bat helped fuel UNC baseball’s run to Super Regionals

By C.L. Brown
The News & Observer
The News & Observer
 4 days ago

It’s not often an entire baseball season can be summed up by one at-bat. Yet North Carolina’s run to the NCAA Super Regional against Arkansas may not have happened without Alberto Osuna’s walk-off homer against Florida State on May 19.

That walk-off in the first game of a three-game series led to a sweep of the Seminoles, and an undefeated ACC tournament title run. With it, Carolina earned the No. 10 overall seed in the NCAA tournament, and earned the right to stay at home in Chapel Hill to play host in the regional round.

“There’s no doubt that was the biggest swing of the bat, probably of this run,” UNC coach Scott Forbes said. “And I knew that’s what this team needed.”

The Tar Heels now sit two wins in the Super Regional away from earning their 12th berth in the College World Series, and their first since 2018. They take on the Razorbacks beginning Saturday at 11 a.m. at Boshamer Stadium in a best two-of-three series to determine who will advance to Omaha.

And their fortunes all seemed to change the moment Osuna’s homer landed over the left field wall.

Back on May 19, it was hard to envision Carolina would be in this position. The Heels had yet to secure a spot in the ACC tournament heading into the last regular season series with then-No. 20 Florida State.

Only the top 12 teams in the conference reach the tournament, and UNC was sitting in the 11th spot as a result of losing the tiebreaker with Georgia Tech. The Seminoles had clinched, but still had a lot to play — they had a chance at claiming the Atlantic Division title with a sweep and some help.

‘That actually happened’

Carolina led 4-3 going into the top of the eighth inning, when a Jamie Tibbs delivered a gut-punch to their chances with a two-run homer off sophomore reliever Davis Palermo that put FSU ahead.

Osuna had already faced FSU reliever Wyatt Crowell the previous inning. Three sliders later, “and I was headed back to the dugout,” Osuna said. “It was a really bad at-bat.”

In the ninth, Danny Serretti singled and pinch hitter Johnny Castagnozzi reached on a walk with two outs setting the stage for Osuna. Crowell again got ahead in the count with two strikes in his first two pitches.

Osuna evened the count by taking the next two pitches and then fouled off another. What came next Osuna doesn’t quite remember all of the details from it. He knew Crowell might use his slider since it had been successful, although he said he wasn’t “waiting on it.”

“He just left one and I luckily got a good swing on it,” Osuna said. “I was just hoping we can score, like I thought it was gonna be a double and then I saw it at the end where it hit the net. I don’t remember a thing after that until I reached the dugout. I was like, ‘Oh my goodness, that actually happened.’”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3NUixf_0g5vaAyM00
North Carolina’s Alberto Osuna (23) connects for a single to center field scoring teammate Danny Serretti to give the Tar Heels’ a 1-0 lead over VCU in the first inning against VCU on Monday, June 6, 2022 during during the NCAA Regional championship at Boshamer Stadium in Chapel Hill, N.C. Robert Willett/rwillett@newsobserver.com

Heels put it all together

Osuna’s three-run shot catapulted the Heels to a three-game sweep of the Seminoles and helped power their run to the Super Regionals. Carolina knew it had the potential to be a special team, but Osuna said until that game and that series, they hadn’t put everything together.

“We weren’t playing well, but I think we all knew like at some point we could turn it around,” Osuna said. “We just all had to kind of raise it up a little bit, which coach Forbes preached on that too. Like everyone just has to be a little bit better and just focus a little bit more.”

The focus is there. The confidence is, too. That’s partly how the Heels were able to win three straight games against Georgia and Virginia Commonwealth — two of which came while Forbes sat out a suspension — all while facing elimination in the regional. It’s put them in a position where getting a trip to the College World Series isn’t just a dream.

“We’re sitting three games under .500 (before Florida State) and I’m thinking we need to win this series,” Forbes said. “I thought with that (Osuna’s) swing of the bat gave us the momentum.”

Momentum that the Heels hope carries them to Omaha.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Chapel Hill, NC
College Sports
City
Chapel Hill, NC
State
North Carolina State
Chapel Hill, NC
Sports
State
Arkansas State
The Spun

Duke Basketball Lands Marquee Transfer For 2022-23 Season

Jon Scheyer and the Duke Blue Devils continue to stack talent down in Durham. On Saturday, the boys in blue landed Illinois transfer Jacob Grandison, per On3 Sports. The 6-foot-6 senior spent the last two seasons with the Illini after beginning his career at Holy Cross. During his Illinois career,...
DURHAM, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Scott Forbes
Person
Homer
FanSided

Texas Tech basketball: UNC transfer could be exactly what Red Raiders need

In recent weeks, there has been quite a bit of smoke on the recruiting front concerning North Carolina transfer guard Kerwin Walton and the Texas Tech basketball program. In fact, on Friday, Travis Branham of 247Sports put in a “crystal ball prediction” for Texas Tech in Walton’s recruitment. That’s great news because Walton could be just what Mark Adams needs to round out his roster.
LUBBOCK, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Unc#College World Series#Bat#College Baseball#Super Regionals#The Ncaa Super Regional#Florida State#Acc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
University of North Carolina
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Georgia Tech
NewsBreak
NCAA
NewsBreak
FSU
NewsBreak
Virginia Commonwealth University
The News & Observer

The News & Observer

Raleigh, NC
3K+
Followers
528
Post
510K+
Views
ABOUT

The News & Observer is widely regarded as one of the nation's best regional newspapers and places a strong emphasis on investigative reporting and watchdog journalism. In 1996, the paper was awarded the Pulitzer Prize Gold Medal for Public Service for its work showing how commercial hog farms were affecting the environment and economy in Eastern North Carolina. A company with deep roots in the Raleigh, Durham, Chapel Hill area, also known as the Triangle, the team that produces The News & Observer also staffs The Durham Herald-Sun and The N.C. Insider — a daily state government email newsletter product. The company launched nando.net, one of the nation’s first internet service providers, in 1994, and today is home to newsobserver.com.

 https://www.newsobserver.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy