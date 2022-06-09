Woman banned from Grand Teton for giving false info on missing hiker

A Jackson woman is banned from Grand Teton National Park for five years and was ordered to pay more than $17,000 in restitution for providing false information about a missing hiker in the park.

Heather Mycoskie's tip, the National Park Service said Thursday, led to 532 wasted hours of searching and investigation in the case of Cian McLaughlin. That adds up to around $17,600 spent by the federal government, according to the park service, which Mycoskie was ordered to pay back to the Department of Treasury.

The ban and restitution are the result of a deferred prosecution agreement.

McLaughlin, a hiker from Ireland, was last seen on June 8, 2021.

Mycoskie reported the false information on June 21, saying she had seen someone matching McLaughlin's description the day he disappeared. She told investigators the person was hiking south towards Taggart Lake and said he planned to jump in the water, according to NPS.

A statement from the park service said that witnesses reported Mycoskie had made the false report to "ensure search efforts continued."

Other witnesses said they'd seen McLaughlin on the trails leading to Garnet Canyon and Delta Lake. A search of his internet history found in September that he had searched things related to Delta Lake, around six miles from Taggart Lake, just before his hike.

As of Wednesday, McLaughlin has been missing for a year. Thursday's statement said that search efforts are set to continue this summer, and anyone who finds items he may have been wearing — a red Apple watch, red iPhone 12 mini, gold wire rimmed sunglasses, silver U-shaped pendant and white T-shirt — can contact the tip line at (888) 653-0009.