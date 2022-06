AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The City of Amarillo there are still no clues and are still looking for answers on a photo that has now gone viral internationally. As was previously reported by MyHighPlains.com, the Amarillo Zoo released a photo that was taken by a security camera at 1:25 a.m. on May 21. The City […]

AMARILLO, TX ・ 3 DAYS AGO