Organization using high-profile assault cases to bring attention to victims of abuse

For over 45 years, the Minnesota Coalition against Sexual Assault has provided direct service and comprehensive support to victims and survivors of sexual assault across every county in Minnesota. They are also involved in a national program, the Sexual Violence Justice Institute and they work together with law enforcement, the medical community and victims, to make sure when they get reports of violence and sexual assault, they have a safety net in place to help.

“We started out as a grassroots movement, people coming together to say harm is being done within our community and we need our systems to work better,” says Artika Roller, who is the organization’s Executive Director. She joined WCCO Radio’s Susie Jones Thursday and talked about some of these recent high-profile cases in the news, and the impact the news has on victims of sexual assault.

Two of those cases are the domestic violence allegations, and a jury’s decision, following the Johnny Depp-Amber Heard defamation case.

Then there is th news that continues to swirl around Cleveland Browns quarterback DeShaun Watson who is now facing 24 civil suits from women who claim Watson harassed or assaulted them during massage appointments.

“The verdict like the Johnny Depp, Amber Heard defamation case, it does have serious implications for victims and survivors,” says Roller. “I wouldn’t say that it sets the movement back, but public trials like these are painful, and they’re traumatizing to victims and survivors. We know that these verdicts really weigh heavily on the folks in our community.”

Roller also says this is another opportunity to shine a spotlight on these abuses, and get more support for people who need protection.

“It’s an opportunity to talk about what happens in relationships and to move forward with prevention and support,” Roller told WCCO. “But it also brings out harassment, mockery, and bullies at the same time. I think we have this dual narrative in our community about sexual assault and violence. One is that it’s a horrible, bad thing and we have to stand up and protect people.”

Roller says we need to honor the women who have the courage to come forward. Many of the criminal cases brought forward tend to become a ‘he said, she said’ and that can be very difficult for victims to overcome.

“There is this other narrative that we’re not believing people, and when they find the courage to speak up and move forward, there is a series of harms that happen to them. Harassment and mockery as well.”

There is also a numbness to these stories, something Roller says is problematic. She says the lack of details in these cases tend to force the public to overlook the seriousness.

“It’s important as a community we take notice and don’t gloss over what’s happening, or put it on the back burner,” says Roller. “As we train people in practices on how to support victims and survivors, and we also tell victims and survivors to seek out support, seek out your truth, show up, and we want them to have courage, I sometimes think our systems are flawed in those large institutions. It just takes horrific and long term acts for people to be aware of, or to discuss or come forward.”

If you or anyone you know is a victim of abuse, you can get more information on how to get help here or by calling 1-800-656-HOPE.