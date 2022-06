A slate of Hillsborough County elected officials have announced their endorsement of Rep. Michele Rayner for re-election in the state House. Included in the list of endorsers is Tampa Mayor Jane Castor, who has led the city since 2019. Both Castor and Rayner have broken barriers for the LGBTQ community. Castor became Tampa’s first openly gay Mayor upon her election, and Rayner is the first openly gay Black woman to serve in the Legislature.

