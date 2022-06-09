ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Odessa, TX

OC to consider downtown bids

 4 days ago
The Odessa College Board of Trustees will have a special meeting at 5 p.m. June 15 in the Zant Community Room of the Saulsbury Campus Center.

The only item on the agenda is to consider and approve bids for OC’s Downtown Project at 222 E. Fourth St.

Phase I will be a large green space, the two performance canopies, the entryway, the splash pad, the restrooms and other items.

Vice President of Administrative Services Ken Zartner said in May that completion of that project could take anywhere from eight to 10 months.

