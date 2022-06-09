NJ strip club owner allegedly sexually assaulted dancer

PATERSON, N.J. (1010 WINS) – A New Jersey strip club owner was arrested on Wednesday after allegedly sexually assaulting one of the dancers working at his club, officials said.

John Acunto, 62, owner of Ho-Ho-Kus at Johnny A’s Hitching Post on Barclay Avenue, boasts that it’s "the finest Go-Go entertainment in the Tri-State area," according to the club's website.

Investigators interviewed the victim and witnesses and Acunto is now charged with two counts of second-degree sexual assault and two counts of fourth-degree criminal sexual contact, Camelia Valdes, Passaic County Prosecutor, explained.

The charges are based on an incident take took place on Sept. 28, 2021, in which Paterson police responded to a sexual assault report at adult the club on Barclay Street.

“The investigation revealed that the owner of the establishment, Mr. Acunto, sexually assaulted a dancer at the club in a VIP room on the premises," Valdes said.

Acunto can face up to 26 years in prison if convicted of all charges.

He is currently being detained at Passaic County Jail, prosecutors said.