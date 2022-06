Throw it back to the early 2000s, and Detroit sports were still considered some of the best in their respective leagues. The Tigers we're working their way back to the playoffs, the Red Wings had won multiple Stanley Cups and were in the midst of their 25 year playoff run, and the Lions were the lone rangers out as they were struggling to stay competitive in the NFL. The one team I didn't mention are our beloved Pistons, who were a top team in the NBA, who were dominate advancing to at least the conference finals every year and winning 1 of 2 finals appearances.

DETROIT, MI ・ 5 DAYS AGO