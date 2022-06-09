Steph Curry's Injury Status For Game 4 On Friday

Steph Curry met with the media on Thursday before the Golden State Warriors play the Boston Celtics on Friday for Game 4 of the NBA Finals.

On Wednesday evening, the Golden State Warriors lost Game 3 of the NBA Finals to the Boston Celtics by a score of 116-100.

The series is now 2-1 in favor of the Celtics, and Game 4 will be back at the TD Garden in Massachusetts on Friday evening.

At the end of Game 3, Steph Curry hurt his foot and when he met with the media on Thursday he revealed his playing status for Friday.

"I'm going to play," Curry said of Game 4 on Friday night. "That's all I know right now."

Curry and the Warriors have been to the Finals six times in the last eight seasons, and they have also won three NBA Championships during that time span.

In Game 3, the two-time NBA MVP had 31 points in 37 minutes of action.