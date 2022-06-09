ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix, AZ

Watching Your Wallet: How to combat rising car insurance costs

AZFamily
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA Phoenix mail carrier has demonstrated kindness to kids and pets in the neighborhood so a woman decided to Pay It Forward. Officials say broken rail, lack of guardrails led to train derailment in Tempe. Updated: 21 minutes ago. |. Records...

www.azfamily.com

Comments / 1

Related
12 News

VIDEO: Angry Uber passenger beats Phoenix driver on camera

PHOENIX — An angry Uber passenger was caught on camera repeatedly punching a driver in Laveen. The incident happened around 2 a.m. on Monday near 51st Avenue and Baseline. The driver, Jonathan Carroll, says this all started because of confusion over the pick-up spot. And before he knew it, he was being punched repeatedly.
PHOENIX, AZ
onscene.tv

Driver Trapped After Crashing Into Tow Truck | Glendale, AZ

06.12.2022 | 02:00 AM | GLENDALE, AZ – Fire crews from the cities of Phoenix and Glendale responded to reports of a vehicle collision with one victim trapped shortly after 2:00 AM at the intersection of 59th Avenue and Camelback Road. Upon arrival crews found a minivan that had crashed into the back of a flatbed tow truck stopped at a red light. The male driver was alert and conscious but pinned inside the van. Firefighters requested additional resources to assist with extensive extrication efforts. Crews extracted the patient who was the handed over to Maricopa Ambulance medics for transport. The victim was transported to a local trauma center in stable condition. Glendale Police are currently investigating the incident. It is unknown at this time whether DUI is a factor. No other injuries have been reported. For licensing, contact info@onscene.tv Follow our other platforms! IG – https://www.instagram.com/onscenetv/?hl=en FB – https://www.facebook.com/onscenetv/
GLENDALE, AZ
AZFamily

Wind grounds aircraft in Mesa that would help battle fires burning near Flagstaff

MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — Firefighting crews have been dealing with raging winds in Flagstaff and when the wind picks up, so do the fires. “As far as firefighting activity here in the Tonto National Forest and here in Arizona, things have quite picked up exponentially,” said Chris Price, the base manager at Phoenix-Mesa Gateway Airport Tanker Base.
MESA, AZ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Phoenix, AZ
Business
City
Phoenix, AZ
State
Maryland State
City
Tempe, AZ
Local
Arizona Business
Phoenix, AZ
Traffic
Local
Arizona Traffic
AZFamily

Major retailers have an inventory problem

Retailers like Target are being forced to cut prices, and other big box stores now have to think outside the box as supply chain woes are causing new problems. On Your Side's Susan Campbell talks ways to keep yourself safe from sun damage this summer, in light of the heat!
PHOENIX, AZ
L.A. Weekly

At Least 2 Killed in Fiery Car Accident on 7th Street [Phoenix, AZ]

PHOENIX, AZ (June 13, 2022) – Late Saturday morning, at least two victims were fatally struck in a fiery car accident on 7th Street. The crash took place around 11:00 a.m., along on 7th Street exit along Loop 101 Pima Freeway. Responding officers arrived at the scene and pronounced...
PHOENIX, AZ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Car Insurance#Union Pacific#Temps
azbigmedia.com

New pay structure makes Phoenix police highest paid in Arizona

Under a new plan to be presented to the Mayor and City Council for approval, Phoenix Police Department salaries would become competitive with other public safety agencies in the market. The goal is to improve officer retention and aid recruitment to address the current shortage of sworn law enforcement officers in Phoenix.
PHOENIX, AZ
kjzz.org

SRP: Over 1,000 customers lost power in West Valley

With temperatures well over 100 degrees, air-conditioners are running at capacity across the Valley, and that can also mean power failures. SRP said that more than a thousand customers lost power in the West Valley on Monday but expected service to be restored quickly. It also reported smaller patches of...
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Pipeline Fire burns just miles outside Flagstaff

There has been one confirmed heat-associated death in Maricopa County as of the beginning of this month. Aside from the wind and heat, there will also be a significant fire danger in northern Arizona. Pipeline Fire grows to over 4,500 acres, suspect arrested. Updated: 1 hour ago. |. A wildfire...
FLAGSTAFF, AZ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
NTSB
AZFamily

Pipeline Fire grows to over 4,500 acres, suspect arrested

There has been one confirmed heat-associated death in Maricopa County as of the beginning of this month. Aside from the wind and heat, there will also be a significant fire danger in northern Arizona. Extreme Heat advisory and triple digits to continue as Pipeline Fire burns. Updated: 9 hours ago.
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ
AZFamily

How and windy Monday ahead for Arizona

There has been one confirmed heat-associated death in Maricopa County as of the beginning of this month. A wildfire sparked just 6 miles north of Flagstaff near Schultz Pass Road and Mt. Elden Road Sunday morning. As of 8 p.m., the fire has burned 4,500 acres. Extreme Heat advisory and...
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ
AZFamily

Arizona’s Family On Your Side Podcast: Overstock issues

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Supply chain problems have been persistent, but now retailers have a new problem of having too much...of the wrong stuff. On this episode, we are talking with Leslie Bush, a marketing professor at Arizona State University. She breaks down what’s behind the change in consumer behavior and what it means for your next shopping trip.
ARIZONA STATE
KTAR.com

West Valley firefighter dies while on-duty Saturday morning

PHOENIX — A firefighter in the West Valley died while on-duty Saturday morning, authorities said. The Sun City Fire and Medical Department announced the death of one of their firefighters in a Facebook post on Sunday morning. The cause of death has yet to be released, the department said.
SUN CITY, AZ

Comments / 0

Community Policy