Watching Your Wallet: How to combat rising car insurance costs
5 days ago
PHOENIX — An angry Uber passenger was caught on camera repeatedly punching a driver in Laveen. The incident happened around 2 a.m. on Monday near 51st Avenue and Baseline. The driver, Jonathan Carroll, says this all started because of confusion over the pick-up spot. And before he knew it, he was being punched repeatedly.
06.12.2022 | 02:00 AM | GLENDALE, AZ – Fire crews from the cities of Phoenix and Glendale responded to reports of a vehicle collision with one victim trapped shortly after 2:00 AM at the intersection of 59th Avenue and Camelback Road. Upon arrival crews found a minivan that had crashed into the back of a flatbed tow truck stopped at a red light. The male driver was alert and conscious but pinned inside the van. Firefighters requested additional resources to assist with extensive extrication efforts. Crews extracted the patient who was the handed over to Maricopa Ambulance medics for transport. The victim was transported to a local trauma center in stable condition. Glendale Police are currently investigating the incident. It is unknown at this time whether DUI is a factor. No other injuries have been reported. For licensing, contact info@onscene.tv Follow our other platforms! IG – https://www.instagram.com/onscenetv/?hl=en FB – https://www.facebook.com/onscenetv/
MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — Firefighting crews have been dealing with raging winds in Flagstaff and when the wind picks up, so do the fires. “As far as firefighting activity here in the Tonto National Forest and here in Arizona, things have quite picked up exponentially,” said Chris Price, the base manager at Phoenix-Mesa Gateway Airport Tanker Base.
PHOENIX — It sounds too good to be true, but there are programs in place to help you save money, while also helping the environment. On top of that, you’ll get paid to participate. Multiple cities around the valley offer payouts, enticing neighbors to trade their water-thirsty yards...
Retailers like Target are being forced to cut prices, and other big box stores now have to think outside the box as supply chain woes are causing new problems. On Your Side's Susan Campbell talks ways to keep yourself safe from sun damage this summer, in light of the heat!
PHOENIX, AZ (June 13, 2022) – Late Saturday morning, at least two victims were fatally struck in a fiery car accident on 7th Street. The crash took place around 11:00 a.m., along on 7th Street exit along Loop 101 Pima Freeway. Responding officers arrived at the scene and pronounced...
Wind grounds aircraft in Mesa that would help battle fires burning near Flagstaff. But as far as helping in the Pipeline, Haywire and Double fires burning near Flagstaff, Price said they’re still waiting to see if there’s going to be a break in the wind to get aircraft into the area.
Under a new plan to be presented to the Mayor and City Council for approval, Phoenix Police Department salaries would become competitive with other public safety agencies in the market. The goal is to improve officer retention and aid recruitment to address the current shortage of sworn law enforcement officers in Phoenix.
With temperatures well over 100 degrees, air-conditioners are running at capacity across the Valley, and that can also mean power failures. SRP said that more than a thousand customers lost power in the West Valley on Monday but expected service to be restored quickly. It also reported smaller patches of...
PHOENIX - "We know we have a problem in the city of Phoenix with our roads and dangerous intersections." 7th Avenue and Southern is one of the intersections at scrutiny. Phoenix City Councilwoman Yassamin Ansari represents District 7, which includes this intersection. "We know it has been one of the...
There has been one confirmed heat-associated death in Maricopa County as of the beginning of this month. Aside from the wind and heat, there will also be a significant fire danger in northern Arizona. Pipeline Fire grows to over 4,500 acres, suspect arrested. Updated: 1 hour ago. |. A wildfire...
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Supply chain problems have been persistent, but now retailers have a new problem of having too much...of the wrong stuff. On this episode, we are talking with Leslie Bush, a marketing professor at Arizona State University. She breaks down what’s behind the change in consumer behavior and what it means for your next shopping trip.
PHOENIX — A firefighter in the West Valley died while on-duty Saturday morning, authorities said. The Sun City Fire and Medical Department announced the death of one of their firefighters in a Facebook post on Sunday morning. The cause of death has yet to be released, the department said.
