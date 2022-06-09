Watching Your Wallet: How to combat rising car insurance costs

06.12.2022 | 02:00 AM | GLENDALE, AZ – Fire crews from the cities of Phoenix and Glendale responded to reports of a vehicle collision with one victim trapped shortly after 2:00 AM at the intersection of 59th Avenue and Camelback Road. Upon arrival crews found a minivan that had crashed into the back of a flatbed tow truck stopped at a red light. The male driver was alert and conscious but pinned inside the van. Firefighters requested additional resources to assist with extensive extrication efforts. Crews extracted the patient who was the handed over to Maricopa Ambulance medics for transport. The victim was transported to a local trauma center in stable condition. Glendale Police are currently investigating the incident. It is unknown at this time whether DUI is a factor. No other injuries have been reported. For licensing, contact info@onscene.tv Follow our other platforms! IG – https://www.instagram.com/onscenetv/?hl=en FB – https://www.facebook.com/onscenetv/

GLENDALE, AZ ・ 21 HOURS AGO