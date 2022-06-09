ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Galesburg nursing home fined, cited for violation that lead to a resident's death

By Jay Redfern, Galesburg Register-Mail
 4 days ago

GALESBURG — A Galesburg nursing home was fined $50,000 by the Illinois Department of Public Health and cited for an offense classified as leading to a resident's death.

The former Heartland of Galesburg, 280 E. Losey St., was among five nursing homes statewide cited for “AA” violations of the Nursing Home Care Act in the first quarter of 2022. The facility changed its name to ProMedica Skilled Nursing and Rehabilitation on Feb. 10, 2022, according to the Illinois Health Facilities and Services Review Board.

The report lists facilities cited with type “AA” or “A” violations of the Nursing Home Care Act and processed between January and March of 2022. An “AA” violation is cited when there is a condition or occurrence at the facility that proximately caused a resident’s death. An “A” violation pertains to a condition in which there is a substantial probability that death or serious mental or physical harm will result or has resulted.

In addressing the violation at Heartland of Galesburg, the IDPH cites the facility for "failing to identify and assess the medical justification for catheter use and a failing to identify and monitor symptoms of a urinary tract infection."

Details of the incident say a 74-year-old woman was living independently when she fell at home and fractured her hip on Oct. 7, 2021. She did not require surgery, but was transferred from a local emergency department to the nursing home for rehabilitation on Oct. 8, 2021. ER staff at the hospital inserted a catheter, and she eventually developed a urinary tract infection while staying at Heartland.

She died Oct. 22, 2021. The death certificate listed the cause of death as "sepsis with multi organ failure."

