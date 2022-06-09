ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Howard County, MD

Halsey Concert Erupts in Complete Chaos: Flooding, Drowning Animals, Vomiting Fans and Tornado Warnings

By Ryan Reichard
99.9 KTDY
99.9 KTDY
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0WkbtL_0g5vLuSB00
Ryan Reichard

Things did not go as planned for those who attended Halsey's concert in Maryland Wednesday night (June 8), as their Love and Power Tour stop was canceled after the venue became heavily flooded.

It all began when storms started to affect the area in the evening, with the Howard County and Baltimore areas briefly placed under a tornado warning. However, fans had already filled the Merriweather Post Pavilion when it started to flood.

Due to heavy flooding, the venue announced that the show, originally scheduled to begin at 7PM, would be delayed until 9:30PM. But around 10PM, the venue confirmed that the show would not be going forward as planned and was indeed canceled.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=11qcH1_0g5vLuSB00
@MerriweatherPP via Twitter
attachment-Screenshot 2022-06-09 at 01-10-44 Merriweather Post (@MerriweatherPP) _ Twitter
attachment-Screenshot 2022-06-09 at 01-10-54 Merriweather Post (@MerriweatherPP) _ Twitter
attachment-Screenshot 2022-06-09 at 01-13-28 Merriweather Post (@MerriweatherPP) _ Twitter

Halsey didn't wait to share her thoughts about the situation, emphasizing the importance of safety. On Twitter, they said:

"Maryland I don’t even know what to say. If you missed my live, I’ll post something soon explaining what happened. But right now I’m heartbroken and panicked and I just want to know when/that you all get home safely. I love you guys more than anything."

However, the "Without Me" singer's post did not end there. They continued:

"It wouldn’t have been safe for the audience for me to have just walked out on stage. If anyone ran towards the stage or rushed it or anything a lot of people could have gotten hurt given the circumstances, please understand."

But it was already too late.

Concertgoers who had been waiting the delay out in the outdoor venue were drenched by this point, and chaos had broken out.

Fans were quick to share videos from the concert, with one person even joking about how Halsey's team went all out with the "special effects." Footage shared on Twitter shows fans getting absolutely soaked due to a leak in the rafters, while flood waters surge though the stands and cascade down the steps, pooling in the pit.

On social media, other concertgoers reported that amid the flooding some fans began vomiting in the crowd.

Others recounted a distressing incident with wildlife. Upsetting footage from on site shows a venue staff member kicking a panicked squirrel off the stage and into the flooded pit, where it doesn't seem able to escape the high water.

Some attendees later shared the squirrel was saved from the water.

Halsey's canceled concert last night was part of their Love and Power Tour, which, as of reporting, is still currently slated to continue on June 11 in New York.

As of reporting, there is currently no word as to when those who attended can expect refunds, which will be made available at the point of purchase according to the venue.

According to Halsey, the Maryland show will be rescheduled and take place at a different venue.

Comments / 0

Related
NBC News

Halsey concert in Maryland canceled as storm floods venue, soaks crowd, fans hide in bathroom during tornado warning

Pop singer Halsey’s concert in Maryland was canceled Wednesday night as severe storms rolled through the area, flooded the venue and soaked fans waiting in the stands. The star’s concert was initially delayed at the Merriweather Post Pavilion in Columbia, an outdoor venue with partially covered seating, due to the weather, slated to resume at 9:30 p.m.
COLUMBIA, MD
The US Sun

Record-breaking triple-figure heat to hit the US with experts issuing severe warning over ‘life-threatening’ weather

A RECORD-breaking heatwave will bake parts of the US this week as meteorologists warn locals of the potential life-threatening outdoor conditions. A heat advisory is in effect for several Southwestern states, including Texas, Arizona, Nevada, New Mexico and parts of California, with temperatures expected to hit triple digits and intensify throughout the week.
TEXAS STATE
TODAY.com

4 members of the same family killed in Georgia boating accident

Five people died in an accident involving two boats Saturday on the Wilmington River, near Savannah, Georgia. Four of them were members of the local Leffler family. The deceased were identified by the Georgia Department of Natural Resources Law Enforcement Division as: teacher and football coach Christopher David Leffler, 51; his wife, Lori Lynn Leffler, 50; son Zachary James Leffler, 23; other son Nathan Leffler, 17; and Robert Steven Chauncey, 37, who was on the other boat.
SAVANNAH, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Howard County, MD
Entertainment
Local
Maryland Entertainment
State
Maryland State
County
Howard County, MD
City
Baltimore, MD
a-z-animals.com

Sharks in Lakes: Discover the Only Shark Infested Lakes on Earth

Sharks in Lakes: Discover the Only Shark Infested Lakes on Earth. Traveling to bodies of water for relaxation and to take in the sights is a common recreational goal. Most of these bodies of water play host to entire ecosystems full of plants and animals. Have you discovered that some of the tranquil-looking lakes of the world are infested with sharks?
ANIMALS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Halsey
The Independent

Gigantic tornado hits Texas amid severe thunderstorms

A huge tornado struck northern Texas as a wave of intense thunderstorms powered over the state.Videos show a huge twister swirling over the plains near Morton, Texas, just outside of Lubbock.TEXAS TORNADO: Video showed a massive tornado near Morton, Texas moving slowly over the ground, causing damage and power outages in the area. pic.twitter.com/lDzJIZyWOu— KAMR Local 4 News (@KAMRLocal4News) May 24, 2022The tornado appeared to be immensely wide, spiralling down from a storm cloud above and whipping up dust and dirt as it swept over the flat land.There do not seem to be any reported injuries from that tornado...
TEXAS STATE
The US Sun

Baseball-size hail and dangerous winds forecast in severe storm warning only days after Tropical Storm Alex flooded US

SEVERE storms with dangerous hail the size of baseballs will sweep across the Midwest for the second consecutive day as meteorologists urge residents to stay indoors. Another round of dangerous storms is brewing in the Plains region, putting parts of Colorado, Kansas, Oklahoma and Nebraska on high alert just a day after baseball-sized hail battered the Centennial State.
COLORADO STATE
natureworldnews.com

Atmospheric River Rages Towards the Pacific Northwest

A late-season atmospheric river is headed toward the Pacific Northwest and British Columbia, Canada. AccuWeather meteorologists warn it may produce catastrophic flooding if it reaches land in the coming days. Extreme Weather. Storms continue to come in from the Pacific Ocean, trapping most of western Washington and southern British Columbia...
ENVIRONMENT
Tampa Bay Times

‘It could happen fast:’ Meteorologist tells Floridians to monitor Gulf system

The first storm of the Atlantic hurricane season may arrive just in time for the season’s June 1 start date. A tropical system over the Yucatan Peninsula, the remnants of a Pacific hurricane that struck Mexico on Monday, has a 60 percent chance of strengthening into a tropical storm or depression later this week, the National Hurricane Center said on Tuesday morning. If it reaches sustained winds of at least 39 mph, it would be named Alex.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tornado Warnings#Drowning
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Twitter
99.9 KTDY

99.9 KTDY

Lafayette, LA
55K+
Followers
12K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

99.9 KTDY plays the best adult contemporary music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Lafayette, Louisiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://999ktdy.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy