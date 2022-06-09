ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Massachusetts Fishing Report – June 9, 2022

By Ron Powers
onthewater.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFor generations of anglers “50” was the gold standard by by which striped bass were judged. And in some ways it still is! But the modern conservationist is not putting their trophy through the duress of a scale but rather taping and releasing their catch. The 50 pounder has given way...

