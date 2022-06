One Laredoan is in the middle of the biggest election of her life as she tries to make history by being elected as commissioner of a major county. Lesly Mitchell Briones, 41, is the new Democratic nominee for Harris County’s Commissioner Pct. 4. The Houston precinct she aims to represent has over 1.2 million people. That makes the county itself bigger than 26 states in terms of population.

LAREDO, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO