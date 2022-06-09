ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

As Pa. lawmakers work out a budget, trans athletes, liquor, and election money take center stage

WITF
WITF
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Lawmakers moved forward bills addressing all three in a whirlwind session week. (Harrisburg) – Pennsylvania lawmakers are beginning to hammer out the details of the next state spending plan, due by the end of the month. Negotiations are mostly happening behind closed doors right now. Republicans say they...

www.witf.org

Comments / 1

Related
WITF

Doug Mastriano brings election denier onto Pa. governor campaign

(Harrisburg) — Doug Mastriano, Pennsylvania’s Republican nominee for governor who has pushed Donald Trump’s election lies, said Monday that he had appointed Trump’s former campaign lawyer as a senior legal adviser to his own campaign. The lawyer, Jenna Ellis, endorsed Mastriano in the state’s contested Republican...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WNEP-TV 16

Pennsylvania's senators take a stand on gun control

HARRISBURG, Pa. — To get through the Senate, the gun control bill needs the support of all the democrats and at least 10 of the republicans. That appears to be the case. The bill can't be bogged down by a filibuster. Democrat Bob Casey, up for re-election in two...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WITF

Facing pressure from Democrats, Pa. panel avoids considering gun bills in wake of mass shootings

By sending a slate of firearms-related bills to another committee, a GOP-controlled panel threw cold water on an effort to force a vote on the legislation. Spotlight PA is an independent, nonpartisan newsroom powered by The Philadelphia Inquirer in partnership with PennLive/The Patriot-News, TribLIVE/Pittsburgh Tribune-Review, and WITF Public Media. (Harrisburg)...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
wdac.com

Three Bills Signed By Gov. Wolf

HARRISBURG – Gov. Tom Wolf signed into law legislation that improves nursing license requirements to support trained individuals who want to enter the nursing profession in PA. House Bill 889 amends the Professional Nursing Law to permit individuals from foreign countries who have graduated from a nursing program or dietetics-nutrition program, but have not received a license in the foreign country, to take the PA exam for licensure as a professional nurse or dietetics-nutritionist if the educational program completed in the foreign country was equal to the educational requirements in the Commonwealth. The governor also signed House Bill 1560 which establishes the designation of 57 memorial bridges and highways across PA, and House Bill 2051 which authorizes the Department of General Services, with the approval of the governor and relevant agencies, to authorize the land conveyance, easement, or lease of 12 state properties.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
City
Harrisburg, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Society
Harrisburg, PA
Government
Local
Pennsylvania Government
Harrisburg, PA
Society
WITF

Pennsylvania has billions to spend as budget season begins

(Harrisburg) — Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf and state lawmakers are launching into their busiest stretch: the horse-trading and budget-making weeks of June that are vastly different this year than any other in memory, with billions of extra dollars to spread around. It is a particularly unusual spot for a...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
CBS Philly

Pennsylvania House GOP Moves To Bottle Up 4 Gun Safety Proposals

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Republicans used a legislative bill-shuffling strategy Monday to voluntarily relinquish a Pennsylvania House committee’s control over four bills that address gun violence. The Judiciary Committee voted to ask the speaker to have another panel take over the bills after Democrats tried to force consideration of the proposals. The vote, after a testy exchange between the two parties during a Judiciary Committee meeting, concerned proposals regarding safe gun storage, an assault weapons ban, a red flag bill and a measure to give local governments power to enact their own protections. All Republicans and about half of the Democrats voted to send the bill package back...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
fox29.com

3 Pa. House Republicans announce plan to draft articles of impeachment against Philadelphia DA Larry Krasner

HARRISBURG, Pa. - Three Republican members of the Pennsylvania House announced plans to draft articles of impeachment against Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner. On Monday, Pennsylvania House Republicans Josh Kail, Torren Ecker and Tim O’Neal made the announcement in Harrisburg. None of the three officials involved represent the constituents...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tom Wolf
Person
Seth Grove
Person
Mark Zuckerberg
Pennsylvania Capital-Star

Budget mavens Browne and Saylor’s reelection losses not a factor in negotiations, experts say

Sen. Pat Browne and Rep. Stanley Saylor, the Legislature's top budget negotiators, lost their reelection bids to primary opponents, but if this election season is unusual, that's unlikely to be the reason. The post Budget mavens Browne and Saylor’s reelection losses not a factor in negotiations, experts say appeared first on Pennsylvania Capital-Star.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WITF

What’s stopping the flow of beer in Pennsylvania?

The flow of beer to some Pennsylvania watering holes has been slowing down. Bar and restaurant owners say supply chain issues and driver shortages mean delivery schedules have been cut back, which makes it harder for them to keep customer favorites on tap. Michelle Ritter owns Willow Street Pub in...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Trans Women#Special Elections#Trans People#Liquor#Legislature#Politics State#Politics Legislative#Racism#Republicans#Democrats#Gop#Trans Student Athletes#Senate#House
WTRF- 7News

Pennsylvania Governor signs bill to improve nursing license requirements

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Governor Tom Wolf signed legislation that improves nursing license requirements to support trained individuals who want to enter the nursing profession in Pennsylvania.  According to the Governor’s office, House Bill 889 amends the Professional Nursing Law to permit individuals from foreign countries who have graduated from a nursing program or dietetics-nutrition program, but have […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
Country
Germany
WITF

WITF

Harrisburg, PA
5K+
Followers
9K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

WITF is a trusted provider of public media news and programming for approximately 2.3 million citizens in 19 counties of Central Pennsylvania, encouraging children and adults to Live Inspired®. A member station of PBS and NPR, WITF’s media services include public television (WITF TV and WITFK PBS KIDS 24/7), public radio (WITF 89.5 & 93.3), websites (including witf.org, TransformingHealth.org, PaPost.org, stateimpact.npr.org/Pennsylvania, and ExplorePAhistory.com), and a production services division (Media Solutions). WITF’s mission is to strengthen our communities by connecting us to each other and to opportunities for lifelong learning. WITF engages minds and enriches lives. For more information, visit witf.org.

 https://witf.org

Comments / 0

Community Policy