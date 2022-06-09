ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Audrain County, MO

Two men were seriously injured after Audrain County wreck on Highway 54

By Zachary Farwell
 5 days ago
AUDRAIN COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ)

Two men were seriously hurt after a two-vehicle wreck on Highway 54 near County Road 737 east of Mexico, Missouri.

MoDOT alerted drivers just after 7:50 a.m. the highway was closed in both directions between State Highway 19 and Route B. The crash involved a semi-truck and garbage truck, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report , one of the drivers, David Lambert, 61, of Rockport Ill., hit the back of another driver's vehicle driven by Larry Peacock, 58, of Mexico.

Peacock’s vehicle was stopped to make a left turn onto County Road 737 when the crash occurred.

Troopers said Highway 54 reopened after the vehicles had blocked both lanes of the highway near Audrain Road 485.

Both men were wearing a seatbelt.

Both men were taken to University Hospital for treatment of their injuries.

According to Jesslyn Chew with MU Health Care, Peacock was treated and released. Lambert is considered in fair condition.

