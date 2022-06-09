ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Move The Sticks Podcasts: Next Gen Stats' Top 10 NFL Deep Passers of 2021

By NFL Writers
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDaniel Jeremiah and Bucky Brooks are back with a new episode of Move the Sticks....

NFL

2022 NFL Preseason On NFL Network

NFL Network is the only network to show the entire slate of 2022 NFL preseason games, highlighted by 22 live games including a rematch of Super Bowl LVI. NFL Network's live preseason schedule kicks off with eight Week 1 games starting Thursday, August 11 at 7:00 PM ET with the New England Patriots hosting the New York Giants. Week 1 preseason coverage continues Friday, August 12 with rookie defensive end Aidan Hutchinson and the Detroit Lions hosting the Atlanta Falcons at 6:00 PM ET, followed by the Green Bay Packers at the San Francisco 49ers at 8:30 PM ET.
NFL
NFL

NFL roundup: Latest league news from Monday, June 13

Baltimore Ravens defensive lineman Derek Wolfe, who missed all of the 2021 season with a hip injury, announced on Monday that he underwent hip surgery for the second time this year. "We're gonna get a full recovery here," Wolfe said in his Instagram story. "Try to live a normal life."
BALTIMORE, MD
Bucky Brooks
Daniel Jeremiah
Yardbarker

Colts' Nyheim Hines: QB Matt Ryan 'not missing the layups'

Indianapolis Colts running back Nyheim Hines has proven himself capable of serving as a dual-threat weapon who can torch defenses and also provide sparks for fantasy football lineups by catching passes out of the backfield. Hines finished the 2020 NFL regular season with 63 catches for 482 yards and four...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
NFL

Eagles WR Devon Allen runs third-fastest 110-meter hurdles in history

Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver Devon Allen displayed his world-class athleticism over the weekend, running the third-fastest time in track and field history in the 110-meter hurdles on Sunday. Allen won the 110-meter hurdles at the New York Grand Prix in New York City in 12.84 seconds. Aries Merritt holds the...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
#Next Gen#American Football
NFL

Next Woman Up: Chanelle Smith-Walker, Team Photographer for the Carolina Panthers

Women are rising up the ranks throughout professional football, earning positions of power in a space that for too long was ruled almost exclusively by men. We're seeing more and more women breaking barriers in the sport, but what are the stories beyond the headlines? Who are the women shaping and influencing the NFL today? Answering those questions is the aim of the Next Woman Up series. While the conversational Q&As are edited and condensed for clarity, this is a forum for impactful women to share experiences in their own words. Without further ado, we introduce:
CHARLOTTE, NC

