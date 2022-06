Officials in different parts of the Tri-State say cooling centers will be available to those trying to beat the extreme heat that's currently hitting the area. In Evansville, Indiana, city officials will utilize the CK Newsome Community Center as a cooling center for the public. The lobby of the CK Newsome Center will be open from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. for anyone seeking a safe, indoor space to get some relief from the heat.

EVANSVILLE, IN ・ 15 HOURS AGO