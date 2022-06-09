ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

New Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge trailer shows off six-player co-op, Casey Jones, and a release date

By Hope Bellingham
GamesRadar
GamesRadar
 4 days ago

Upcoming beat 'em up Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder's Revenge got another trailer today that revealed six-player co-op, Casey Jones, and that all-important release date.

Revealed during Summer Game Fest 2022, we got to see more of our favorite heroes in a half shell Raph, Mikey, Donnie, and Leo. Thankfully there are also a few other characters on the roster so you won't have to fight over which turtle to play as -  especially considering that we also found out today that Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder's Revenge will support up to six players via online and local co-op.

Not only can you choose to play as the main four, but you'll also be able to take on the role of news reporter April O'Neil, ninjutsu instructor (and father figure) Master Splinter, and as of today vigilante Casey Jones.

As you can see from the trailer embedded below, Casey has no problem keeping up with the rest of the Foot Clan fighting crew with his two hockey sticks. You'll have to work hard cleaning up the streets of New York though to get him as Casey is an unlockable character.

Perhaps the most exciting part of the new trailer though was the highly anticipated release date. Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge is due to launch on Nintendo Switch, PS4, Xbox One, Xbox Game Pass, and PC on June 16, 2022 . Yes, in exactly one week's time!

Also revealed today, players who just can't wait to be an honorary member of the Ninja Turtles can gain a 10% discount by pre-ordering the game on the Nintendo eShop and Microsoft Store (ahead of June 16), with Playstation following suit in the coming days.

Want to find out what else was announced tonight? Take a look at our live coverage of Summer Game Fest 2022.

Comments / 1

Related
GamesRadar

Stylish 90s stealth action title Serial Cleaners release date announced at the Future Games Show

The sequel to the 2017 indie hit Serial Cleaner is set to drag the 2D stealth-action out of the '70s and into the '90s – specifically, New York City, New Year's Eve 1999. Designed as a homage to '90s cinema – spanning cult crime thrillers through to b-movie action flicks – Serial Cleaners sees four professional cleaners for the mob gather to reminisce about their careers at the turn of the millennium, before it tragically, inevitably goes horribly wrong.
VIDEO GAMES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Casey Jones
GamesRadar

Grounded finally gets a full release in September

Obsidian's backyard survival game Grounded finally has a release date for its full 1.0 launch, officially taking the game out of early access in September. Somewhat weirdly, today's announcement trailer doesn't include a specific release date - just that general September window. Still, it's exciting to hear the acclaimed survival game is getting its full launch soon, more than two years (and 12 updates) after its early access launch.
RECIPES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Co Op#Shredder#Video Game#Ninjutsu#Nintendo Switch#Xbox One#Xbox Game Pass#The Ninja Turtles
GamesRadar

Sunday Gold revealed at the Future Games Show by Team17

Team17 came prepared for the Future Games Show Powered by Mana, arriving with a World Premiere for Sunday Gold. Sunday Gold is a new narrative-driven adventure game set in a dystopian 2070’s London. Oh yeah, and it looks absolutely awesome. In Sunday Gold, you'll be charged with taking control of a group of rag-tag criminals as they attempt to expose the dark underbelly of a mega corporation which is profiteering from vicious dog races. And hey, if the trio of playable characters can make a little cash to spend along the way, that wouldn't hurt either.
VIDEO GAMES
GamesRadar

Orx is part rogue-like, part tower-defence, part deck-builder, all carnage

Orx are coming! Or more specifically, Orx is coming, the roguelike deck-building tower-defence game from Critical Reflex, about which we're seeing even more details at the Future Games Show Powered by Mana. And once you get past the initial, rather arresting images of parapets shooting fire at thousands of club-wielding oafs who refuse to get off the lawn, Orx is clearly boasting a heady lineage of inspirations that'll catch the attention of any veteran indie game lover.
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Nintendo
GamesRadar

GamesRadar

20K+
Followers
30K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

GamesRadar+ delivers daily news, previews and reviews of all the best games, movies and TV, and helps its audience decide how to spend their money and their time.

 https://www.gamesradar.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy