Michigan State

Watching Your Wallet: How to combat rising car insurance costs

WLUC
 5 days ago

US Department of Labor proposed rule could force Michigan Works! to limit services.

www.uppermichiganssource.com

WLUC

Michigan families receive additional food assistance in June

LANSING, Mich. (WLUC) - All Michigan families who are eligible for food assistance benefits will continue to receive at least an additional $95 monthly payment in June to help lower the cost of groceries. The additional assistance will help approximately 1.36 million Michiganders in more than 700,000 households. “Michiganders will...
MICHIGAN STATE
WLUC

MDHHS offers tips and tricks to stay healthy during heat waves

LANSING, Mich. (WLUC) - The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) is urging Michigan residents to take steps to protect themselves from risks related to hot weather. MDHHS routinely reviews emergency department (ED) data for heat-related illness. As daily temperatures rise above 80 degrees, ED visits for heat-related...
MICHIGAN STATE
WLUC

AAA: Michigan gas prices continue upward trend

Dearborn, Mich. (WLUC) - Gas prices in Michigan are up 18 cents from a week ago. Michigan drivers are now paying an average of $5.22 per gallon for regular unleaded, which is another record high. This price is 87 cents more than this time last month and $2.05 more than this time last year.
MICHIGAN STATE
WLUC

Summer day followed by storms tomorrow

Set aside from a few passing thundershowers in the north this morning it’ll be a dry day. Tomorrow a system moves over the U.P. with two rounds of storms. The first comes in during the morning for the west and central counties. If it comes in a bit later, the atmosphere might not rebound in time for severe storms in round two. That second round looks to move late in the afternoon through the night from west to east. If they reach severe limits the hazards include heavy rain, damaging winds, large hail and a few tornadoes. The areas which are more likely to see severe weather extends from the western U.P. through Marquette and Alger counties. Stay tuned for updates!
MARQUETTE, MI
WLUC

UPHS - Marquette nurses ratify new contract

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Michigan Nurses Association (MNA) and UP Health System – Marquette announced in a joint press release Saturday that they have reached agreement on a new three-year contract covering the hospital’s 300 registered nurses, which has now been ratified by the nurses. The three-year...
MARQUETTE, MI

