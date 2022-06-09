Watching Your Wallet: How to combat rising car insurance costs

Set aside from a few passing thundershowers in the north this morning it’ll be a dry day. Tomorrow a system moves over the U.P. with two rounds of storms. The first comes in during the morning for the west and central counties. If it comes in a bit later, the atmosphere might not rebound in time for severe storms in round two. That second round looks to move late in the afternoon through the night from west to east. If they reach severe limits the hazards include heavy rain, damaging winds, large hail and a few tornadoes. The areas which are more likely to see severe weather extends from the western U.P. through Marquette and Alger counties. Stay tuned for updates!

MARQUETTE, MI ・ 9 HOURS AGO