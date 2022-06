-Netflix’s “Love Has No Off Season” campaign promotes the streaming platform’s reality and romance genre. Done in collaboration with Chemistry, the campaign promotes wedding season and finding that perfect plus one. The contest-based promotion gave fans the opportunity to be paired with a Netflix reality star as their plus one to a wedding this summer, including The Circle’s Joey Sasso, Deepti Vempati from Love is Blind and Francesca Farago from Too Hot to Handle, among other Netflix stars. Applicants were encouraged to upload a short video explaining why they would benefit from a plus one.

