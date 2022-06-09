ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beauty & Fashion

'Whoa I Don't Even Have a Uterus': Amy Schumer Responds to Tampon Shortage Accusations

By Emily Rella
Entrepreneur
Entrepreneur
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14BoVo_0g5v8Mjj00

There's no shortage of blame here.

Supply chain disruptions have led to nationwide shortages of several items, most recently baby formula , which caused fear and panic across the nation.

Now, there's another product shortage in the realm of women's health: tampons .

Supply chain issues have led to empty store shelves across the country. But rather than blaming the usual suspects, Tampax maker Procter & Gamble is pointing to one unlikely public figure: Comedian Amy Schumer.

What Is Amy Schumer's Tampax Tampon Commercial?

Schumer has filmed several commericals for the brand. In one, titled "What's Your Combo?" , which aired in July 2020, Schumer sought to normalize conversations about menstruation and personal hygiene. In the clip, she talks to a girl who just had her first period and asks her what size tampon she needs, explaining the different sizes that Tampax has available and how during a woman's menstrual cycle her sizes will vary and change.

It was a trailblazing commercial at the time, centering around talking about the different stages of a person's flow instead of simply showing the intricacies of the Tampax tampon itself.

Related: Procter & Gamble is a Hold For Now But Look to Buy in the Second Half

A second commercial shows Schumer trying to insert a Tampax tampon into a jelly doughnut while an OBGYN instructs her on how to properly complete the task before Schumer puts her signature comedic spin on the matter and bites the donuts.

Both commercials were well-received, the company said.

Tampax spokesperson Cheri McMaster told TIME that retail sales growth "has exploded," noting that demand had increased an estimated 7.7% since the roll out of the commercial.

Why is Procter & Gamble Blaming Amy Schumer for the Tampax Tampon Shortage?

According to Time , Procter & Gamble is partially blaming the shortage on an increase in demand for Tampax products, specifically calling out Schumer's commercials.

P&G said that the Tampax factory has been running 24/7 to keep up with the demand of the popular product.

All of Tampax's products are created in one factory located in Auburn, Maine.

Related: The Baby Formula Shortage: Everything You Need to Know About the Crisis Affecting Millions

A study from Nielsen IQ shows that the price of feminine hygiene products has shot up nearly 11% since 2021, which seems to be a factor independent of Schumer's commercials and Tampax specifically.

Amy Schumer's History With Endometriosis

Though she often keeps her banter lighthearted, last fall, Schumer shared with her nearly 12 million Instagram followers that she would be undergoing a surgery to treat endometrosis.

In September 2021, the comedian shared on Instagram that in order to treat the underlying condition of endometriosis, she had undergone a hysterectomy and appendectomy.

"[Women] are made to feel like they are just supposed to 'tough it out' but that is bullsh*t," the comedian captioned the video of her in a hospital bed candidly. "We have a right to live pain free."

In the video clip, Schumer shared that her doctor found over 30 endometriosis spots that had spread to her appendix, and she hoped to share her story in an effort to raise awareness about her condition.

"I'm feeling really hopeful and I'm really glad that I did it," Schumer told viewers. "I think it's gonna change my life."

Amy Schumer Responds to Accusations

In typical Amy Schumer fashion, the comedian posted a screenshot of an article by the NY Post regarding the P&G accusations titled "Why Amy Schumer is being blamed for the tampon shortage."

In her caption, Schumer, trying to make a joke out of a serious situation said, "Whoa I don't even have a uterus," in reference to her hysterectomy last September.

Within its first two hours, Schumer's post received over 19,000 likes and 550 comments, including a "What????" from journalist Katie Couric and a "LOL" from television host Padma Lakshmi.

Schumer has not yet commented further on the matter.

As of early Thursday afternoon, P&G was up around 7.5% year over year.

Comments / 10

Related
Glamour

Amy Schumer Is Being Blamed For America's Tampon Shortage by the Makers of Tampax

If you're having trouble procuring tampons, blame Amy Schumer, I guess. According to Time Magazine, Procter & Gamble—the makers of Tampax—claimed the comedian is partially at fault for America's current tampon shortage because she…recorded a series of commercials for them? “Retail sales growth has exploded,” spokeswoman Cheri McMaster told Time of the company's sales since the start of the ad campaign in July 2020. McCaster claims demand has been up 7.7% over the past two years, and the company is running its Auburn, Maine Tampax factory 24/7 to meet demand. Per Time, P&G's tampons are all produced in this one factory while its competitor Edgewell Personal Care (which produces Playtex and o.b.) are made in a factory in Dover, Delaware.
RETAIL
Daily Mail

For better... or for worse! Husbands share snaps of their wives' hilariously frustrating antics - from haphazard sunscreen application to dropping the dinner on the floor

Husbands have shared photographs of the moments their wives left them crying out in frustration. Social media users around the world shared snaps of the 'what were they thinking?' moments, including one woman who stuck her foot through drywall. One husband showed off his horrific sunburn after his wife applied...
BEAUTY & FASHION
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Maine State
SheKnows

This Mom is Furious That Her In-Laws Are Feeding Her Baby Junk Behind Her Back

Click here to read the full article. Disagreeing with your in-laws about parenting is normal and (mostly) harmless. Sure, it doesn’t really matter if your child skips a nap one day or if they watch a little too much TV at their grandparents’ house. But one mom on Reddit is furious after her in-laws fed her baby junk food behind her back, leading to an upset stomach. In the Parenting subreddit, a mom of a six-month-old baby complained about family trying to “feed him stuff he shouldn’t have.” “At first it was because he was too young for solid foods, and they’d...
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Refinery29

Body Checking Is Dangerous – & It’s All Over TikTok

For every fun dance challenge on TikTok, a far more sinister trend goes viral. In this case, it's body checking. Body checking is the act of taking mental notes of one's body shape or weight. Offline, it can manifest as constant mirror checking, frequent weighing on the scales and hyperfixation on certain areas of the body. Countless TikTok For You Pages (FYP) have been dominated by body checking trends, whether it's an individual attempting to drink from a cup with their arm encircling their partner’s waist, or trends actively encouraging users to share and fixate on their weight and body image.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Padma Lakshmi
Person
Amy Schumer
Person
Katie Couric
Upworthy

Couple hilariously pranks friends and family with marriage proposal rejection, sparks debate

Public proposals can be a tricky business, especially when you haven't talked it over or gauged the potential response from your significant other. A family was shocked into silence when a proposal in front of them went wrong as the woman rejected her boyfriend. Or it appeared that way until the couple revealed it was all a prank and they were already engaged. The celebrations were wild and there was joy all around but a few said that playing a prank centered around a huge decision wasn't the right thing to do. The video posted by TikTok user @Mack.Live shows his family and friends being shocked after his girlfriend Chan rejects him in the backyard of a home. The failed marriage proposal went viral, garnering close to 880,000 views and 100,000 likes.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
verywellhealth.com

Hair Loss (Alopecia)

Hair loss, known clinically as alopecia, thins hair in some, changes the hairline in others, and can lead to partial or total baldness. While it’s usually hereditary and a result of aging (androgenetic alopecia, or pattern baldness), it can also be the result of physical or emotional stress, a side effect of cancer treatment or other medications, or due to other factors.
HAIR CARE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tampons#Procter Gamble#Obgyn
Entrepreneur

Entrepreneur

49K+
Followers
17K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Entrepreneurs are business owners, creators and thought leaders everywhere building exciting ventures, reshaping entire industries for the better, and rewriting the rules of success. Entrepreneur helps them grow their businesses and realize their best selves and lives through inspiring stories of real people, valuable resources, how-to content, books, podcasts, videos, coaching and more.

 https://www.entrepreneur.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy