LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Las Vegas police said two people found dead in a northwest valley apartment Monday afternoon died in an apparent murder-suicide. Officers made the discovery just before 4 p.m. at an apartment complex in the 7000 block of West Gowan near U.S. 95. after initial reports of a shooting. According to police, […]

LAS VEGAS, NV ・ 21 HOURS AGO