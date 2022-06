According to the Cambria County Coroner’s Office, a South Fork man was involved in a fatal motorcycle crash Saturday evening. The Coroner’s Office says that 37-year-old Merlin Elderkin was riding his motorcycle westbound on Route 56 and went to take the Bedford St. exit when he failed to make the turn and struck a street sign causing him to be ejected from the motorcycle.

